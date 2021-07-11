An experienced backpacker from the Wood River Valley is feared dead after failing to return from a solo hiking expedition in Montana’s Beartooth Mountains early last week.
Tatum “Tate” Morell, 23, a graduate engineering student at Montana State University-Bozeman, set out to climb five peaks outside Red Lodge on Thursday, July 1 and planned to wrap up her trip Monday, July 5.
Morell was last heard from the evening of Thursday, July 1, when she contacted her mother in Ketchum using an InReach satellite device. Morell had pitched her tent near Shadow Lake, a base camp site below Sundance Mountain, and called her mother around 8 p.m.
Officials believe Morell left her tent the next morning to summit a nearby 12,000-foot peak, had a tragic accident and was unable to activate her InReach device. No signals from the satellite device or her cellphone have been detected that July 1 call.
On Saturday, Red Lodge Fire Rescue Chief Tom Kuntz said it’s unlikely Morell is still alive given the area’s treacherous terrain, harsh weather and length of time gone by.
“Unfortunately, there are hundreds of thousands of places that Tate could have gotten into trouble on these rugged mountains when the storms came into the area on Friday,” said Kuntz, incident commander of the search operation, in a Saturday update posted to YouTube.
The search for Morell has demanded high technical expertise due to the area’s many “rock fields, car-sized boulders, scree fields and snowfields,” according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.
Multiple agencies joined forces with Red Lodge Fire Rescue last week to look for the woman, among them the National Guard, the U.S. Forest Service, three county search and rescue teams, four dog search teams and three county sheriff’s offices.
Between July 4 and July 10, crews searched by air and on foot using thermal imaging equipment, infrared cameras, cellphone tracking, electronic RECCO tracking and search dog teams, Kuntz said, spending “hundreds of hours” scouring the area near Morell’s tent and “all possible” adjacent trails, ridges and peaks.
“We have searched the rugged mountains west of Red Lodge, both from the air and on the ground. We have utilized multiple helicopter platforms and high-tech technologies to try and locate her,” he said.
Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office will now scale back search efforts and proceed with recovery efforts using dog teams and aircraft, Kuntz said.
On Thursday evening, Matt Morell, Tatum's father, told the Express that he didn’t want anyone venturing into the rugged terrain to look for his daughter in person.
"We do not want anybody else hurt or lost," Morell said in an email. "The search and rescue team here is doing incredible efforts.
“We greatly appreciate everyone in the valley’s love, prayers and concerns."
In Saturday’s video update, Matt joined Tate’s brother, Josh Morell, and Tate’s mother, Kathy Morell, in a heart-wrenching video thanking the community of Red Lodge and the numerous agencies involved for their intensive search efforts.
“The community of Red Lodge has been so welcoming and helpful during this time, becoming like new family to us,” Josh said. “We also thank members of the Wood River Valley community [who] have reached out with support, friends and family who have made this a little bit less horrible.”
Josh emphasized that his sister was “super comfortable out there, more than capable of doing this trip,” and had countless solo and family backcountry trips under her belt. Recently, Tate summited five peaks in five days in Gallatin County, Mont.
“It’s nothing that she necessarily did wrong. I think there was just an accident, and accidents happen,” Josh said. “We do find some peace in knowing that my sister is up in the mountains where she was truly the most happy. We love you, Tate.”
Some people have questioned why his sister would go backpacking alone, he said.
“I don't think that's the right question to ask. My sister was out there because she is a strong, independent, adventurous person,” he said. “This trip that she was doing was well within her wheelhouse.”
Anyone who may have seen Tate recently or has any information about her whereabouts should call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 406-446-1234.
In the meantime, her family is encouraging anyone who would like to honor her life to make a contribution to the Tatum Morell Scholarship Fund via GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/1e8ee0d4. Over $6,900 had been raised on the platform as of Sunday afternoon.
The scholarship fund will be “dedicated towards women in the Wood River Valley and Red Lodge areas of Montana just like Tate—strong, determined and kind, with a never-ending passionate love for the outdoors,” according to fund organizer Tyler Connel. Initial funds raised will go toward renting a “top-of-the-line drone used specifically for search and rescue operations.”
Additional donations can be made to Red Lodge Fire Rescue in Tate’s honor at www.redlodgefirerescuefoundation.org/donate.
Tate Morell graduated from Wood River High School in 2015 as co-salutatorian of her class.
“Tate was a fiercely independent, adventurous soul who loved the mountains,” the Morells wrote in a statement Saturday. “We find some solace in knowing she passed in a place she loved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In