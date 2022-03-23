Ketchum restaurateur Vita Kremenchuk has been scrambling to raise funds to support her native country of Ukraine as resistance fighters battle the invading force of the Russian military.
“Every morning, when I wake up, I hope that it was just a horrible nightmare,” Kremenchuk said. “But it’s a horrible new reality. This war is cruel beyond limits, pointless and ego-driven by a madman.”
Kremenchuk, the co-owner of Cookbook with her husband Burke Smith, is from Kamianets-Podilskyi in western Ukraine, near the Romanian border. She calls the Russian President Vladimir Putin “Putler,” a combination of Putin and Hitler. Her parents and her brother, as well as his wife and two kids, live in Kamianets-Podilskyi. She said for now they are safe. But in recent days, Russia has been attacking sites in Western Ukraine.
“Nobody takes anything for granted anymore,” Kremenchuk said. “We never know when a missile could land in our apartment. I spoke more with my family and friends in the last three weeks than I have in the last 14 years of being in the U.S. It is very stressful to know that this could be the last phone call.”
Kremenchuk hosted a GoFundMe site that raised $83,000 in five days, but the fundraising company alerted her that the money would not be transferred to a resistance fund in Ukraine and would be returned to donors.
“That was really frustrating,” said Kremenchuk. She then started another fundraising site through the Cookbook website. By Monday the site had gathered $24,000, which she said would be sent to Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation in Ukraine, which funds the Ukrainian Army.
Kremenchuk said the funds will help support resistance fighters with medical and military supplies, including helmets, knee pads and night-vision goggles. She said drone cameras are being purchased to allow fighters to conduct reconnaissance missions without sending people into harm’s way.
“The whole point of this is to stop the war,” Kremenchuk said.
One of the collection points for these supplies is the city of Lviv in far western Ukraine, where the Lviv National Philharmonic is preparing for a live wartime concert on Sunday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. The fundraising concert, featuring eminent Ukrainian pianist Antonii Baryshevskyi, will be livestreamed at the Argyros Theater in Ketchum, with additional screenings at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Argyros is issuing a matching grant challenge up to $50,000 for this benefit concert. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support immediate humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, by way of Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, and/or the Ukrainian Classical Musicians Support Fund, the organization stated this week. Tickets are free but with a requested minimum contribution of $100. Additional donations can be made through the “Donate To Ukraine” button at check-out.
“Your ticket income will be doubled by our matching grant,” states a press release.
The Argyros posted a quote from American composer Leonard Bernstein on its concert website: “This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.”
In addition, Bigwood Bread is also hosting a Ukraine Relief Fund website and will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 to reach $100,000 for aid efforts to the country.
“Bigwood Bread and its employees stand with Ukraine and its citizens who are being indiscriminately and criminally attacked and killed by the Russian Army,” states the company website. “This tragedy is unfolding in real-time while we sit safely in our homes watching it on TV, and stressfully we don’t know what we can do to help save lives.”
Bigwood Bread’s recipient organizations are Doctors without Borders, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the GlobalGiving-Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which will support “humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled, focusing on providing shelter, food, clean water, psychosocial support and economic assistance.” ￼
