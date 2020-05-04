Lincoln County leaders have created a hotline to connect residents to resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county announced Wednesday.
The hotline is meant to address nonemergency needs, such as assistance with grocery shopping or picking up prescriptions, checking in on friends and neighbors and providing information about where to find masks and other supplies.
“We want people to know they’re not alone,” Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood said in a statement. “If they need something, even as simple as a face mask, we can help.”
The community leaders behind the hotline have raised about $5,000 to help buy groceries and other items for those who need assistance and mask-making materials, according to Dr. Keith Davis, a member of the Lincoln Community Health board.
Lincoln County deputies will be available to conduct welfare checks on friends, neighbors and family members who live alone or may need help; people can use the hotline to request a welfare check.
“We are committed to making sure people feel connected to the services that might help them,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, who provided the phone for the hotline, in a statement.
The hotline will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day by volunteers, but people can leave a message or send a text to the number at any time.
The number for the hotline is 208-727-7236.
