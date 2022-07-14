The Salmon-Challis National Forest detected two new lightning-caused wildfires on Wednesday following thunderstorm activity in the region.
As of Thursday morning, the Wolf Fang Fire had burned across 1 acre of spruce and fir stands in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, about 4 miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
The fire—located in steep, rugged terrain—is being monitored for potential growth and activity from the Middle Fork Peak Lookout station southwest of Salmon, the Forest Service said.
Also on Wednesday, a lightning strike ignited the Bear Fire around 30 miles northeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The fire, measured at a quarter of an acre on Thursday, was burning in grass and Douglas fir stands.
Meanwhile, the 15-acre Banner Fire that ignited approximately 3 miles north of Banner Summit earlier this month was controlled on July 10 and continues to be patrolled. It has been ruled human-caused, the Forest Service said. The fire previously closed off Highway 21 between Grandjean Road and Bear Valley Road.
In a statement Thursday, the Forest Service officials asked visitors to be aware of the “high” fire danger ranking for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, especially as another potential round of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns on Friday along with unseasonably hot conditions.
“Ensure your campfire is dead out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave,” the press release stated. ￼
