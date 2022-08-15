A naturally ignited 260-acre wildfire is burning in northern Camas County about 8 miles southwest of Alturas Lake, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Ross Fork Fire was detected by satellite around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lightning is suspected to be the cause, the Sawtooth National Forest reported Monday.
Six smokejumpers are currently assigned to the incident.
It is separate from the 6,400-acre Ross Fork grass fire near Pocatello, which prompted evacuations from the Fort Hall reservation last week.
Meanwhile, about 1,000 firefighters continue to fight the Moose Fire near Salmon, which continues to grow to the west and south and send smoke into the central mountains.
It was mapped at 75,480 acres Friday morning and around 78,730 acres Monday morning, growing by about 3,250 acres over the weekend.
Crews have now contained about 34% of the fire perimeter, mostly on the north side, and have made notable progress on the “Diamond Containment Line,” a defensive perimeter protecting the Salmon municipal area from the active eastern flank of the fire. The line continues to be reinforced by clearing out pine stands and expanding old logging roads, according to the Forest Service.
No evacuation orders are currently in place, but residents in unincorporated town of Carmen to the west of state Highway 93 and residents in the unincorporated community of Shoup have been placed in “set” status, meaning they should prepare for imminent evacuation.
The fire is expected to exhibit “moderate” activity this week as temperatures climb above 90 degrees, fire officials reported on federal incident site InciWeb.
Other regional wildfires include the following:
• The 1,070-acre Wolf Fang Fire, which ignited via lightning strike on July 13, is burning about 4 miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Fire officials said Monday that it is exhibiting "minimal" spread.
• The 440-acre Norton Fire, ignited on Aug. 1 by lightning, is burning about 7 miles northwest of the Lower Loon airstrip in the Frank Church Wilderness. It is also exhibiting "minimal" activity.
• The 3-acre Pretty Fire, ignited by lightning on Aug. 13, is located about 1.5 miles southeast of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River near the Moose Fire perimeter. It has been successfully contained and controlled, according to InciWeb.
• The 7-acre Pete’s Fire, ignited by lightning on Aug. 14, is burning on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District and has required air attack by helicopter, single-engine air tankers and large air tankers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thankful to the six hardworking SJ's on site! Now how are they supposed to contain 10M linear feet of this fire? All ID tax payers/citizens/logical thinkers should support using more services preemptively ! In a week it will be 10K acres and a HUGE expenditure. Send more troops ASAP. Hope it doesn't expand into the wildly mismanaged tinder box of our SNRA!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In