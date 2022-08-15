Ross Fork Fire

Plumes of smoke from the Ross Fork Fire could be seen Sunday afternoon from Galena Summit and Alturas Lake.

 Courtesy U.S. Forest Service/Sawtooth National Forest

A naturally ignited 260-acre wildfire is burning in northern Camas County about 8 miles southwest of Alturas Lake, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Ross Fork Fire was detected by satellite around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lightning is suspected to be the cause, the Sawtooth National Forest reported Monday.

Six smokejumpers are currently assigned to the incident.

ejones@mtexpress.com

