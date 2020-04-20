As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold in Blaine County, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency opted to hold off on dedicating funding to sidewalk projects this fiscal year.
During a regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously decided to postpone the sidewalk projects until 2021, leaving $480,000 available in the budget to reallocate towards tackling the virus. How exactly those funds can be allocated was not decided during Monday’s meeting.
“This is the time to be very conservative,” KURA member and Ketchum City Council member Amanda Breen said during the livestreamed meeting.
KURA Commissioner Kristen Spachman initially suggested that the money could go towards assisting Ketchum businesses cover payroll expenses, but commissioners decided that because the board doesn’t have enough funds to contribute a significant amount of money to every business that might need it, that course of action could create a winners-and-losers scenario. Ultimately, KURA attorney Ryan Armbruster said he would look at what other URA boards are doing around the state in order to get a better sense of how creative the board can be with contributing funds. He will present his findings at the board’s next meeting on May 18.
One suggested Armbruster gave was to dedicate more funds to Sun Valley Economic Development, a nonprofit that is working to connect business owners with local and federal grant and loan options to help weather the storm during the coronavirus.
In other KURA news, the board members had a discussion on whether or not having two city councilmembers—Breen and Jim Slanetz—on the board was the best model moving forward.
All board members agreed that the councilmembers give a good perspective on subjects brought to the KURA board, and both Breen and Slanetz agreed that they would recuse themselves in the event of a matter being voted on both at the KURA level and the city council level.
Sell the parking lots, Ketchum, and support local businesses. Get real. Dissolve KURA.
