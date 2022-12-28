22-10-21 wastewater 7.jpg

Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley looks over a set of high-powered turbines that blow air into sewage basins as part of the treatment process at the city’s wastewater plant.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Ketchum voters approved the city’s ask to pursue a revenue-bond issue of up to $14 million to help finance a series of updates to its wastewater facility that an engineer retained by the city called “very necessary” at a meeting in October.

“You have concrete basins that are over 50 years old, and a lot of other infrastructure in the 20- to 30-years-old range. A lot of this stuff needs upgrades,” Brad Bjerke of HDR Engineering, a Boise firm hired by the city for this project, said in the run-up to the November vote.

The wastewater treatment plant, jointly operated with the city of Sun Valley, is located south of downtown Ketchum along the Big Wood River. Earlier this summer, another consultant from HDR presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility, which concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042. The costs will be split by Ketchum and Sun Valley.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments