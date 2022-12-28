Ketchum voters approved the city’s ask to pursue a revenue-bond issue of up to $14 million to help finance a series of updates to its wastewater facility that an engineer retained by the city called “very necessary” at a meeting in October.
“You have concrete basins that are over 50 years old, and a lot of other infrastructure in the 20- to 30-years-old range. A lot of this stuff needs upgrades,” Brad Bjerke of HDR Engineering, a Boise firm hired by the city for this project, said in the run-up to the November vote.
The wastewater treatment plant, jointly operated with the city of Sun Valley, is located south of downtown Ketchum along the Big Wood River. Earlier this summer, another consultant from HDR presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility, which concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042. The costs will be split by Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Ketchum first unveiled a plan to finance the improvements through a bond in August.
Zions Bank adviser Michael Keith said the plan is to sell $6 million to $7 million in revenue bonds in fiscal year 2023 and to withhold the sale of the remainder of the $14 million in bonds for a later date. Bonds could be sold “as needed” to cover approved upgrades, he said.
“That $14 million has a little bit of flexibility in it, meaning that, you know, it’s an amount slightly more than we think we need today,” Keith said at the time. “But it’s also an up-to amount and also doesn’t mean that the city needs to issue everything that’s going to be asked on the ballot question.”
Issuing $14 million in revenue bonds would require paying interest to the buyers. The total will depend on how interest rates move. But, based on a current market rate of 4.16%, the city estimates it would pay about $10.8 million in interest in addition to the principal amount of $14 million.
The plan also calls for bolstering fee income through a 7% rate hike in fiscal year 2023, followed by 5% rate increases in subsequent years, subject to annual review.
Revenue bonds are commonly used to generate income to fund major municipal projects. Though they are a form of debt, unlike general-obligation bonds, they are not paid for with the municipality’s tax income. Revenue from the facility at issue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city—are used to make interest and principal payments to the purchasers of the bonds.
The bond was not without public controversy, however. In August, one Ketchum resident asked city staff and city leaders if all viable funding options had been assessed, and whether the city had adequately ensured the plans to upgrade the wastewater plant meet goals for environmental sustainability.
“I just push back a bit on the process here,” former contestant for Mayor Perry Boyle said. “You’re about to approve a very, very major expenditure for the taxpayers, and it just feels like not all of the aspects of this project have been vetted by the council.”
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said the project plans had been vetted by the city’s Sustainability Advisory Committee, Blaine County’s regional sustainability manager and the city administrator.
“They all feel that our wastewater treatment is very sustainable in the way that it operates, and continue to seek the best technology that they can in terms of minimizing any of their greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.
Hamilton said she believed the City Council was making an “informed decision.”
“We as a council were given multiple choices,” she said. “One is increase rates by a lot, one is issue these bonds, and one is do no capital improvement.”
The first improvements could come as soon as this spring. ￼
Despite the blatant lie by Councillor Hamilton in this article (where is that vetting she says exists? It’s not in any document or public record), the real problem with the WT*F plant is that no options other than repair of a 50 year old plant were ever examined by either the City’s engineer or the City Council. Why not? Why wouldn’t they want to know that they could have built an entirely new plant, good for another 40 years, on this site with a smaller footprint and for less money? Something stinks. This site is grossly underutilized and would be an excellent site for workforce housing. Yet the City won’t even look at it for housing as it says it needs the excess land in case it needs to replace the WT*F plant. Catch-22 is alive and well at Ketchum City Hall.
