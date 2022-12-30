Faced with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the population increase it brought to the Wood River Valley, Ketchum officials looked for creative solutions to address a shortage of workforce housing in 2022.
The city aimed to implement and extensive Housing Action Plan, but suffered a setback when voters declined in May to approve a local-option-tax increase that could have funded housing initiatives.
Ketchum officials hoped to pass LOT increases of .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials, on top of the existing LOT rates. The taxes are a special type of collection that the state allows resort cities to implement in order to offset the cost of increased public-service demands that come with high numbers of tourists. Projections estimated that the increases would have garnered the city an additional $2.8 million to $3 million per year to use for housing-specific projects. The projects were outlined in the city’s housing plan, an expansive document that is divided into five primary goal areas. In full, the plan aims to build, preserve or convert 660-980 workforce-housing units over the next 10 years, at an estimated cost of $5.5 million to $7.5 million per year.
“There is finally a wonderful housing plan on the books, but there are no funds to implement the plan,” City Councilman Michael David said after the vote failed. “Thanks to everyone who worked so hard on this effort. We will have to go back to the drawing board, I guess.”
“This is where the rubber meets the road, because we have to make trade-offs and decide where to spend our money,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said at the time.
In June, Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly presented a menu of options after reassessing post-vote. For one, she showed a draft budget for a new housing organization—tentatively called 5B Housing—proposed to start as a collaboration between the city and Blaine County and then grow. The organization would merge the efforts of the two governments, as well as the Blaine County Housing Authority, to work to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool.
Another route the city decided to pursue with funds it has is the Lease to Locals program. The program offers cash incentives of varying levels to short-term-rental owners to convert their properties into seasonal or long-term employee housing. Then, according to program CEO Colin Frolich, the company facilitates an “Airbnb-like” online marketplace to connect long-term tenants to vacation properties and second homes that often sit empty for most, if not all, of the year. Frolich is an ex-Airbnb executive who founded the program with his wife after realizing he wanted to make a more positive impact in Western U.S. housing markets. The company’s first program—in Truckee, California—has housed 112 individuals in 56 housing units to date. It also has programs in place in North Lake Tahoe, California; South Lake Tahoe, California; and Summit County, Colorado.
In addition to incentivizing conversion of short-term rentals, Ketchum enacted legislation to regulate them for the first time. In January, the city passed an ordinance that requires operators of short-term rentals to obtain a city permit and to meet specific maintenance and fire-prevention standards for units to ensure occupant safety. It is modeled after similar laws in the Idaho resort cities of McCall and Sandpoint.
The ordinance is “more of a data-gathering policy than anything else at this point,” City Council President Courtney Hamilton said at the time. “We’re just trying to make sure we have a solid understanding of what short-term rentals exist in our community and that they are remitting taxes just like the rest of the businesses in our community.”
The city also prioritized advancing the First Street and Washington Avenue parking lot towards development. The lot, which is owned by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, is open for bidding by private contractors. The KURA has yet to ink a deal.
“We have to be 100-percent focused on this project,” KURA Chair Susan Scovell said in June. “Right now, our existing businesses are barely surviving. We have no workers because there is no housing. Until there are people living at First and Washington, this is our top priority.”
Another project in the pipeline that the city has had a role in is a development at First Avenue and Fourth Street, across from the Perry’s building. In June, the city deed-restricted 12 units in that under-construction project. Eight of the units are reserved for income Category 4 tenants, or those with an income of 80-100% of the area median income, which comes out to $55,550 for a one-person household or $79,300 for a household of four. The remaining four would go to Category 5 tenants, those whose income is 100-120% of the AMI, which is $66,650 for a single-person household and $95,200 for a four-person household.
In July, the city announced plans to turn the historic buildings in Forest Service Park into housing of some sort. Analysis on that idea is still being conducted, but the city is expected to pursue the project once the winter passes.
Ketchum also worked with the Blaine County Housing Authority to repair the Lift Tower Lodge on state Highway 75. The structure at the southern entrance to town used for workforce housing was previously at less than 50% capacity, but extensive plumbing and interior repairs have filled it for the first time in a long time.
A more controversial housing project that kicked off construction this year is the 51-unit Bluebird Village on East Avenue. In August, the project—which took years to get approval—finally broke ground. The city had initially committed $1.4 million to the project. The City Council approved an additional $1.9 million from city coffers earlier this year.
Project costs for Bluebird increased by some $3.8 million from August 2020 to February 2022, largely because of inflation and supply-chain issues, developer Greg Dunfield said in the spring, with the costs of building materials and labor increasing sharply. The estimated total project costs went from approximately $21.9 million to $25.7 million, he said in August.
In the spring, Ketchum led the way in establishing a valley-wide housing council that includes representatives from the county and each of its cities, as well as important figures in the nonprofit and private sectors.
“All of the jurisdictions at this point realize that this is the biggest issue facing the county right now—anything that we can do to bring us together to be able to work more closely to take action,” County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said in an April 19 meeting. “Most everyone who lives here and is in office certainly recognizes a need for a change in housing, and the only way we can do this is if we work together as local governments, nonprofits and business partners.”
The fall brought a series of challenges to the city’s housing work. In early September, the Limelight condominium building on Warm Springs Road caught fire and 26 homes were destroyed, with dozens of people displaced. Some were able to find temporary housing, but the city had to scramble to help most. Some remain displaced today.
In October, an unprecedented surge of immigrants to the Wood River Valley—among other regions in Idaho—many coming from Peru and speaking a native dialect called Quechuan, led to a series of emergency meetings.
“We have always worked with the transient community, and always worked with people who come here for work for the season and then leave after,” Mayor Bradshaw said at the time. “This is nothing like that.”
The city rented a block of hotel rooms to house people temporarily, and purchased six temporary-housing units for $274,500 that will be placed in the housing pool sometime early in 2023. The units are rudimentary living facilities designed to get people out of the cold, and not much else. Still, the city considers them essential.
“This is a stopgap that will help households now,” Connelly said at the time. “So, providing [this] while we’re getting more permanent housing online is ideal.”
As the calendar starts to turn, Ketchum is looking ever forward. Recently, the city formally requested ownership of the Lift Tower Lodge in order to position itself for impending redevelopment of the site, as well as some adjacent land that would be provided by Sun Valley Resort.
As the city looks ahead, it will continue to try to rally support for its Housing Action Plan—and maybe even ask voters again for a local-option-tax increase at the ballot box in the months ahead. ￼
