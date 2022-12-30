Neil Bradshaw

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw discusses the city’s Housing Action Plan at a rally in Town Square on May 1.

Faced with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the population increase it brought to the Wood River Valley, Ketchum officials looked for creative solutions to address a shortage of workforce housing in 2022.

The city aimed to implement and extensive Housing Action Plan, but suffered a setback when voters declined in May to approve a local-option-tax increase that could have funded housing initiatives.

Ketchum officials hoped to pass LOT increases of .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials, on top of the existing LOT rates. The taxes are a special type of collection that the state allows resort cities to implement in order to offset the cost of increased public-service demands that come with high numbers of tourists. Projections estimated that the increases would have garnered the city an additional $2.8 million to $3 million per year to use for housing-specific projects. The projects were outlined in the city’s housing plan, an expansive document that is divided into five primary goal areas. In full, the plan aims to build, preserve or convert 660-980 workforce-housing units over the next 10 years, at an estimated cost of $5.5 million to $7.5 million per year.

