Demolition crews commenced work last Friday to clear a site on the southwest corner of the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue in Ketchum, to make way for a three-story, mixed-use housing and commercial building approved by the city. Developer Jack Bariteau plans to build a 35,000-square-foot structure that includes 22 housing units, approximately 8,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial and office space, and an underground parking garage with 31 spaces. The project was designed to provide apartments for staff of the luxury Harriman Hotel at the southern entrance to the city. The hotel project stalled and the city recently voided permission and agreements for that project. At least 12—and up to 15—of the housing units are planned be apartments for employees of the hotel and seven units would be market-rate, for-sale condominiums on the second and third floors. If the units designated for hotel employees are not used for that purpose—in the event the hotel is not completed—12 of the apartments would be designated as community housing under the purview of the Blaine County Housing Authority.
Another hole in the ground for 10 years?
