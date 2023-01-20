The city of Ketchum will move forward with a ballot initiative to fund housing programs in May, one year after voters rejected a separate proposal to do the same in 2022.
This time, the Ketchum City Council hopes residents will back a simplified plan with a clearer tagline: “No new tax.”
On Tuesday, the council agreed to ask voters to split the city’s “1% for Air” tax, which funds air service and tourism initiatives, into “.5% for Air” and “.5% for Housing” levies. That’s a change from last year’s plan, which sought to increase the city’s LOT rates by .75% on retail sales, 1% on building materials, and 2% on lodging and liquor to help pay for housing projects.
Last year’s measure failed, garnering only 53% approval of the required 60%.
Based on feedback at the time and findings of the city’s various outreach efforts, much of the opposition was rooted in the opinion that locals shouldn’t be affected by a tourist tax, the city said. Local-option taxes are a special type of tax that Idaho resort cities are allowed to implement to offset the increased costs of maintenance associated with high levels of tourism.
Current “1% for Air” taxes, on the books in different forms in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, are even more specialized. In Ketchum, it’s levied on liquor-by-the-drink sales, retail transactions aside from groceries, hotel rooms, short-term rentals, building materials, lift ticket and season pass sales, and event rentals. The money raised has a singular goal of increasing air service and tourism to the valley. It pays the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which then divides funding to two organizations: the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, which uses the name Visit Sun Valley in most of its operations, and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
Ketchum voters renewed the tax for five years in 2017 with 83% approval. The tax is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, meaning it would need to come back before voters this year to avoid a lapse.
Last fiscal year, Ketchum delivered around $2 million to the Air Service Board through “1% for Air.”
This week, Ketchum resident Kristin Poole spoke in favor of a “simple, straightforward ballot” dividing the percentage between housing and tourism.
“It makes the most sense because housing is a crisis and we need to address it, and we don’t need to wave the flag as vigorously for [tourism to] Sun Valley anymore,” she said. “I love the fact that this [would be] no new taxes.”
In the run-up to the meeting, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he examined feedback from a focus group of business owners on Jan. 10, an open house on Jan. 12, and an online survey put out earlier this month. There wasn’t much support for raising taxes on liquor-by-the-drink sales, Bradshaw said. There was, however, “some support” for a 2% increase in lodging taxes, which city estimates say could generate around $561,000.
“The real question is whether we want to have one question or two questions on the primary ballot initiative,” he said. “Should voters vote on both parts of that or should it be a package deal?”
The council emphasized that the proposed ballot language should be one question to be “palatable” to voters, according to Councilmember Jim Slanetz. Slanetz said the city may be “leaving money on the table” not pursuing the lodging tax, but he recognized the “simplicity” of the “no new tax” pitch.
“I do think that’s more of a slam dunk when putting it out to the voters,” he said.
Councilmember Courtney Hamilton agreed.
“We need to get the base changes to the LOT passed, and then we can come back and add more to it later,” she said. “I would love to add $561,000 for housing, but we need to focus on getting the half percent passed,”
The feedback from the city’s online survey, which had about 100 respondents, showed 69% said that the ballot should be one question, 31% said two questions. That survey, though, did not take demographics into consideration, and had no way of limiting outside input, city staff said.
At City Hall, Ketchum resident and former mayoral candidate Perry Boyle was one of a couple people to advocate for splitting the ballot into two questions.
“I worry that by mashing air and housing together in the referendum that you are setting it up to fail,” he said. “I fear that the referendum on workforce housing is going to be torpedoed by voter resistance on the air tax.”
Former Ketchum Mayor Ed Simon agreed with Boyle.
“It’s clear and categorically easier for the voting public to make their decision” if there are two ballot questions, he said. Simon said he believes that the public largely does not support any LOT funds going to tourism, citing what he sees as a healthy level of tourism already in the town.
“I urge you not to go by your focus groups, but to go by common sense,” he said. “Have ballot language that clearly says you can choose air if you want it, and you can choose housing if you want it.”
Councilmember Amanda Breen supported the single question approach, a change from last meeting.
“It doesn’t set anything against each other, and it recognizes that our economy is important and our economy is tourist based,” she said.
Slanetz agreed, arguing that tourism supports local businesses—and, in turn, helps local workers afford housing.
“I think the one question is a surefire way to get this passed,” he said.
Hamilton expressed reservations with this.
“There are a certain number of people in this town who really don’t want to give money to air service,” she said. “The question is, will that force them to vote ‘No?’ I think, from the data we have collected, not necessarily—but I’m still hesitant.”
Next up for the city is a second reading of the ballot measure ordinance on Feb. 6, followed by a final reading, likely on Feb. 21. March 27 is the day to file ballot language with the county ahead of the May 16 election. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In