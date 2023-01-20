The city of Ketchum will move forward with a ballot initiative to fund housing programs in May, one year after voters rejected a separate proposal to do the same in 2022.

This time, the Ketchum City Council hopes residents will back a simplified plan with a clearer tagline: “No new tax.”

On Tuesday, the council agreed to ask voters to split the city’s “1% for Air” tax, which funds air service and tourism initiatives, into “.5% for Air” and “.5% for Housing” levies. That’s a change from last year’s plan, which sought to increase the city’s LOT rates by .75% on retail sales, 1% on building materials, and 2% on lodging and liquor to help pay for housing projects.

