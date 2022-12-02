With the first snow comes the first tow(s).
Winter parking regulations are once again in effect in Ketchum, with tickets and tows in order for those who violate the rules. The city will engage in their annual awareness campaign to let new visitors—and forgetful locals—know where and when to park.
The most common problem this time of year is illegal late night parking in zones where snow plows need to work. From Nov. 1 to May 1, it is illegal to park on nearly all city streets between 2-7 a.m. Just four places are OK overnight: First Avenue, between River and First streets on the east and west sides; Second Avenue, on the west side of the street between Fourth and Sixth streets; the Leadville Avenue parking lot; and the Washington Avenue parking lot. (Whether to park on the east or west side of the street decides on the time of week—see the city’s attached graphic for details.)
The only change from last year is additional availability at the Leadville lot throughout the week. Like the Washington Avenue lot, parking on the east side of the lot is allowed Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The other four days of the week allow parking on the west side of the lot.
Ketchum spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said that most offenses occur during peak visitation times, especially the late-December to early-January holiday window. She added that people staying at short-term rentals in downtown Ketchum have been of particular concern to the city.
In the world of public parking, the amount of available spots at any given time is referred to as “slack,” Enourato said. Since the pandemic began, slack has been hard to come by due to increased travel to small, outdoor-centric towns like Ketchum. To clarify the rules, the city has a program that aims to get the word out about designated overnight parking spaces. Community Service Officers working on behalf of the city have placed information cards (which can also be found online at ketchumidaho.org) in local businesses and under windshield wipers over the last month or so in an attempt to get the word out. The campaign also has a digital element, as people can sign up for phone alerts on road work, weather conditions and snow removal.
Last year, Enourato said that the Washington Avenue Lot is the least utilized of the city’s four overnight parking zones, and has ample space at any given time. That remained the case through last winter.
