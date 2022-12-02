With the first snow comes the first tow(s).

Winter parking regulations are once again in effect in Ketchum, with tickets and tows in order for those who violate the rules. The city will engage in their annual awareness campaign to let new visitors—and forgetful locals—know where and when to park.

The most common problem this time of year is illegal late night parking in zones where snow plows need to work. From Nov. 1 to May 1, it is illegal to park on nearly all city streets between 2-7 a.m. Just four places are OK overnight: First Avenue, between River and First streets on the east and west sides; Second Avenue, on the west side of the street between Fourth and Sixth streets; the Leadville Avenue parking lot; and the Washington Avenue parking lot. (Whether to park on the east or west side of the street decides on the time of week—see the city’s attached graphic for details.)

