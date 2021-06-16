21-06-11 Guy Coles skateboard park 2.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

The city of Ketchum is moving forward with plans to improve the Guy Coles Skate Park along Warm Springs Road. The City Council last week approved two separate contracts to install pavers in some areas around the park and to complete a “micro-expansion” of the skating area. The two contracts amount to about $28,000. The minor expansion—to be completed by skate-park contractor McDowell Concrete—is planned for a section of the northeast-facing side of the park, where steps will also be installed. Pavers will be installed on part of the southwest-facing side to keep dirt out of the skating area. Pavers, a retaining wall and steps will be installed on the southeast corner.

Load comments