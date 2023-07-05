Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission last week addressed design review standards for prefabricated, or pre-made, factory-built homes in the Mountain Overlay district of town, which could become more common in the near future as it becomes increasingly expensive to build from scratch in the Valley.

Prefabricated buildings have been criticized by some members of the commission and the public as being too utilitarian and lacking architectural character—especially in the Mountain Overlay zone, where views are at a premium. But the final version of the project presented on June 27 revealed encouraging results for similar projects in the future, the commission said.

“This project is all about balance: between the neighborhood, the type of construction, the mountain overlay and more,” Commission Chairman Neil Morrow said. “There is a lot going on here.”

