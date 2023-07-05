Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission last week addressed design review standards for prefabricated, or pre-made, factory-built homes in the Mountain Overlay district of town, which could become more common in the near future as it becomes increasingly expensive to build from scratch in the Valley.
Prefabricated buildings have been criticized by some members of the commission and the public as being too utilitarian and lacking architectural character—especially in the Mountain Overlay zone, where views are at a premium. But the final version of the project presented on June 27 revealed encouraging results for similar projects in the future, the commission said.
“This project is all about balance: between the neighborhood, the type of construction, the mountain overlay and more,” Commission Chairman Neil Morrow said. “There is a lot going on here.”
The P&Z approved the designs for two residential units on Sage Road in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Ketchum. Plans for the pair have changed quite drastically since they were first introduced to the commission months ago. After the last meeting in May, the eastern building was moved 4 feet farther from the front of the property line, as that spot was deemed more optimal for building on this site as it was already “artificially” organized that way by past project managers and developers, according to Planning and Building Department Director Morgan Landers.
Developer Sam Jadallah said that this is the best way for his team to organize the site.
“For us, this is the one spot where it works. Pushing it back further didn’t work from a civil engineering standpoint,” he said.
Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said that she appreciates the revisions and that she believes the applicant when he says this organization is the best one.
“I think setting the structure back 4 feet has done a lot,” she said.
Landers clarified that it isn’t necessarily physical limitations that inform the scope of work.
“In most cases, you can engineer anything, it just costs more. It’s not necessarily that it couldn’t be constructed, but that it’s cost prohibitive,” she said.
Another point of discussion was the box-like nature of these structures, and whether that layout is aesthetically pleasing enough to warrant placement beside traditionally designed homes.
The two structures, which measure 4,820 square feet over three floors each, closely resemble other projects of the “Mountain Modern” style of architecture that has become prevalent in Ketchum in the last five years. In their current form, the buildings are largely wood structures with dark metal accents, a significant departure from the initial designs, which called for light gray structures that were more conventional cube shapes.
Changes in appearance were made in the past month and a half or so in an effort to better match the homes to the neighborhood, though members of the public expressed reservations around how they fit next to the street’s more traditional homes.
“I like the changes in roof lines and overhangs, but these are still big boxes on the hillside,” Sage Road resident Baird Gourlay wrote in a publicly submitted comment.
Other changes include a redesigned roof with a projection that extends out a couple of feet to change the appearance of the façade. Black accents were included on the deck to further accent and separate it from the rest of the building. Also, the design team decided to rely more heavily on the use of wood to better match the character of the neighborhood. Black fiber cement panel accents were included on the second story to differentiate the windows and doors of the two levels. More railings and awnings were added to break up the façade. The wall facing the mountain side has been designed to be made of board form concrete, with wood siding and a trellis with vines.
“I think the builders have done a good job of differentiating the large wall from the rest of the building, but there is only so much you can do when it is constructed somewhere else and brought here,” Morrow said. “The [prefabrication] lends to the squareness. It doesn’t [have a] wedding cake [effect] or undulate.”
Commissioner Susan Passovoy said that this process has revealed a lot to her about the merits of modular homes. She said she likes this model and thinks that it works well for single family homes in this area of town.
“I like the change in material palette, and I think the contrast in materials helps a lot,” Moczygemba said.
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle also asked if this project will accomplish what it sets out to do: provide much needed housing to locals or just serve as more short-term rental properties for vacationers.
Jadallah said that his family intends to live in one of the two units. Commissioner Spencer Cordovano asked if Jadallah has considered restricting short-term rental use in the properties via the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. Jadallah said they have not considered it yet, but that they are potentially open to the idea.
Landers said that the project has had an extended timeline because it is in the mountain overlay zone. City policy encourages, but does not prohibit, building in previously undisturbed spots in that footprint.
“The code doesn’t say that specifically, but that is how you all [have interpreted] the criteria,” she said to the commission.
Jadallah said that his team has had to work hard to stay on top of things over the past year or so.
“Getting to the point has been a marathon. Our very first meeting was January 2022; here we are 18 months later with a good chunk of change invested in this process,” he said.
Will Chinn, who lives adjacent to the property, said during public comment that despite the updates he still disapproves of the boxy nature of the properties, but that he thinks the project has improved substantially since its inception.
“The changes to the façade are a huge improvement,” he said.
Moczygemba agreed, though she said she still struggles with the flatness of the two buildings.
Cordovano pointed out one positive of the buildings being prefabricated: There won’t be construction, or associated traffic and delays around the Warm Springs area because of this project.
Jadallah said this could become the norm in Ketchum.
“It isn’t even affordable for rich people to build anymore, with building costs at $1,000 a foot for a lot of these homes. So, factory built components are the future,” he said. ￼￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In