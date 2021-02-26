Plans to develop a new residential subdivision on the north side of the high-profile Warm Springs Ranch property in Ketchum cleared the first round of the city approval process Tuesday.
Ketchum Planning and Zoning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of three applications by Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan to downzone and subdivide with 36 home lots a 14-acre parcel on the 78-acre property northwest of downtown. With Commissioner Neil Morrow absent, the 4-0 vote endorsing the project also gives momentum to an associated plan for the city to purchase the remaining 64 acres of open space on the property from Brennan to be maintained as a public park and preserve.
The City Council will make the final decisions on whether to approve the project and proceed with plans to purchase the 64 acres for $9 million.
“I think it’s an exciting project for the community,” Commissioner Mattie Mead said.
Brennan’s development plan calls for establishing 36 single-family home lots on 14 open acres between Warm Springs Road to the north and Warm Springs Creek to the south. The Tourist zoning on the planned residential parcel would be downzoned to General Residential-Low Density zoning. All the previous development entitlements for the parcel—on which a previous owner gained approval to build a 538,000-square-foot hotel and other development—would be voided and replaced with Brennan’s plan.
The application also includes plans for:
- New roads for homeowner access and a new entry/exit point to Warm Springs Road.
- A 20-space circular parking lot for citizens on the south side of Warm Springs Creek to provide public access to the planned 64-acre preserve.
- A public path to the planned pre-serve from Warm Springs Road.
- A new public bus stop next to the Warm Springs Road vehicular access point.
P&Z commissioners were generally supportive of most aspects of the plans, with some concerns expressed about traffic flows, parking and protecting Warm Springs Creek.
The greatest point of concern was how to address the future of the 64 acres Brennan owns on the south side of the creek, a former golf course that is currently being used as a park popular with dog walkers. Brennan and the city have drafted a $9 million “option to purchase agreement” for the city to potentially acquire the vast block of open space. The agreement stipulates that the area be maintained as a “passive park” and natural area.
The option to purchase the 64 acres from Brennan hinges on final city approval of his plan to develop the 36 lots on the north side of the property. As part of the agreement, the city—which plans to raise the money through nonprofit organizations and private donors—would be allowed six months from when a development agreement for the north side is signed to execute and complete the option to buy the property. However, Brennan has said he will cooperate to see the deal completed and on Tuesday said he would be willing to extend the purchase window to a year or more if the city was making significant progress.
“My vision is for this to be a preserve and a park for the community,” he said.
If the sale is not completed, the zoning of the remainder of the site would remain as Tourist and Recreational Use and Brennan would have the option to submit new applications to develop the seven parcels contained within the 64 acres. Brennan reiterated that developing the area is not his priority but that he must keep his options open if it cannot be preserved. Brennan—who purchased Warm Springs Ranch for $13 million last April—told the P&Z he is “walking away from tens of millions of dollars” in the deal to sell the land for $9 million in a real estate market that has soared since his acquisition. He has said the option agreement with the city would be signed after his development agreement for the 14 acres gets final approval.
P&Z commissioners expressed concern that the future of the 64 acres would remain in doubt, with development possible if the city purchase fails. However, Mead called the potential acquisition a “huge opportunity,” noting that “with every opportunity there is risk.”
In recommending approval of the plans, the P&Z opted to explicitly state that Brennan’s development agreement should become effective when the option agreement to purchase the 64 acres is signed. In addition, Brennan agreed to terms to only develop the 64 acres through a “planned unit development” process—which would address the area as one development site with one overarching plan—if the sale is not completed.
Seven people commented on the project during the public hearing Tuesday.
Sally Gillespie, executive director of the Spur Community Foundation philanthropic organization, said she would “welcome conversations” about assisting in a charitable role for the city’s fundraising efforts.
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle said a portion of the 64 acres should be used to develop community housing.
John Gaeddert, representing the Hailey-based Wood River Land Trust, gave recommendations for improving the option agreement—including defining uses of the public preserve that would not be permitted—and said the organization “stands ready” to help complete the sale to maintain the open space.
“This is a generous legacy opportunity,” he said.
In a Feb. 23 letter to the P&Z, Scott Boettger, executive director of the Land Trust, expressed support for protecting “the last great remaining unprotected open space in the city of Ketchum.” However, he stated concern that the overall development plan gives Brennan “indefinite control” over the 64 acres south of Warm Springs Creek.
Brennan’s development applications—and the option agreement—will now go to the City Council for consideration and final votes.
