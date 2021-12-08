The city of Ketchum’s campaign to purchase and preserve approximately 65 acres of open space at Warm Springs Ranch has reached the halfway mark, as donations hit $4.5 million toward the $9 million sales price.
The city reached the mark last week through the contributions of 330 donors, including one member of the campaign committee who contributed $1 million.
Earlier this year, landowner Bob Brennan offered the city the opportunity to purchase the land northwest of downtown Ketchum at the below-market price. The terms included raising $4.5 million by Dec. 31 and the remainder by April 28, 2022.
Now, Brennan has offered to reduce the sales price of the property by $1 million if $6.5 million is raised in gifts and pledges by Dec. 31. The total fundraising goal would then be $9 million instead of $10 million—$8 million for the property acquisition and $1 million to install an irrigation system and conduct environmental restoration on the site.
If the funds are raised to purchase the property, the land—which would be called Warm Springs Preserve—will be kept in perpetuity as open space as a public park and natural area.
“I am delighted by the participation of our community,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “There are still fundraising goals to be met, but I believe this milestone is a testament to the widespread community support to save this magical piece of land. Let’s maintain the momentum.”
Through year-end giving, the city hopes to raise at least the additional $2 million to ensure the reduced price of the property, leaving $2.5 million to be acquired by the April 28 deadline, the city stated in a news release.
The city is working to raise the money for the privately-owned land through donations from the public, with the Ketchum-based Spur Community Foundation serving as custodian of the funds raised. Among the donations so far is a pledge of $500,000 from the Hailey-based Wood River Land Trust conservation organization.
The 78-acre Warm Springs Ranch property—which for many years featured a golf course, tennis courts and a popular restaurant—for the last decade has been used by many people as a park and dog-walking area. It includes Warm Springs Creek, grassy fields and some natural, forested areas near the flanks of Bald Mountain.
Brennan is developing an approximately 14-acre area of the site near Warm Springs Road with lots for single-family homes.
The city’s option agreement to purchase the property from Brennan states that the land must be preserved and maintained as a passive park and natural area for the public. It cannot be converted to other uses.
The city has stated that priorities for the preserve would include off-leash dog access, creek and habitat restoration, a new water-efficient irrigation system, walking trails, informal gatherings and activities, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, and public restrooms. Restrictions on the property would include development, organized sports and reserved private or commercial events, such as weddings.
If the sale of the 65 acres to the city is not completed, the zoning of the land would allow Brennan—or, potentially, another developer—to submit applications to develop the seven parcels that comprise the property. Brennan has said that developing that acreage on the south side of the site is not his preference and that he would like to see the city own the land as open space, as part of his legacy as a longtime developer in and resident of the Wood River Valley.
