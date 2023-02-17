Warm Springs Preserve

The city of Ketchum is developing a master plan for the 65-acre Warm Springs Preserve property, which is a popular destination for dog walking.

The Warm Springs Preserve renovation inched closer to reality Tuesday during a special joint meeting of the Ketchum City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission, in which all council members and commissioners present endorsed the current efforts by staff and contractors.

“We want a very natural system that will evolve over time—that’s what we’re shooting for,” said Rob Richardson, principal geomorphologist at Rio Applied Sciences and Engineering, a firm from Boise retained for the project.

This meeting comes soon after four open houses, two held on Feb. 1 and two on Feb 13. Those sessions illuminated the community’s priorities in revamping the 65-acre site northwest of downtown, which was purchased for $9 million ($8 million for the land and $1 million for a new irrigation system and other renovations) from Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan in mid-April.

