The Warm Springs Preserve renovation inched closer to reality Tuesday during a special joint meeting of the Ketchum City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission, in which all council members and commissioners present endorsed the current efforts by staff and contractors.
“We want a very natural system that will evolve over time—that’s what we’re shooting for,” said Rob Richardson, principal geomorphologist at Rio Applied Sciences and Engineering, a firm from Boise retained for the project.
This meeting comes soon after four open houses, two held on Feb. 1 and two on Feb 13. Those sessions illuminated the community’s priorities in revamping the 65-acre site northwest of downtown, which was purchased for $9 million ($8 million for the land and $1 million for a new irrigation system and other renovations) from Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan in mid-April.
A large part of the presentation was Richardson’s demonstration of how Rio Applied Sciences and Engineering will go about revitalizing the creek bed and adjacent riparian area. In the past, he said, the land was used as a golf course, farm and restaurant, and the health of the ecosystem was not managed much, if at all. Richardson said he wants to create a thriving environment that can grow into an attraction of its own.
“We want to improve the connectivity [between parts of the ecosystem]—for aquatic species, but also for terrestrial and amphibian species, getting in and out of the riparian zone as opposed to right now where we have such a stark boundary,” he said.
Richardson said that the result, decades from now, will be a much healthier ecosystem.
Rio Applied Sciences and Engineering plans to remove old bridge abutments and pieces of concrete from the stream.
“This is going to be the largest and most visible example of reversing bad [environmental] policies in the valley,” said Ryan Santo, river program director with the Wood River Land Trust.
Diane Lipovsky and Stacy Passmore of Superbloom Landscape Architects presented on what they have heard from the public, and the changes they’ve made to satisfy those requests.
For one, they said, the public is in favor of an extended fairway area. The fairway is the most accessible and usable portion of the preserve, but not the most environmentally friendly part.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton expressed her reservations with a longer fairway.
“I know there has been a ton of public input on keeping [the fairway] a big grassy lawn, but I would love to see it be more native,” she said, advocating for more diverse plants. “I wonder if we can’t plant some conifer trees [on the fairway] to kind of extend the woods out.”
Another big question at this point is off-leash vs. on-leash dog access and where each will be allowed. A handful of speakers advocated for off-leash dog access throughout the fairway, though comments from city officials indicated there will likely be some compromise.
“I am an off-leash dog person, but there’s plenty of land for [both dogs and people] at this preserve,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Susan Passovoy said.
There was also public concern about the number of access points along Warm Springs Creek. At this point, the beginning stages will have a developed entrance only in the middle of the preserve, at the main entrance by the parking lot. Later, an entrance could come to Norwegian Woods, as well as connecting bridges across Warm Springs Creek by Broadway Court and west Ketchum.
A good portion of the public comment came from people who live near the proposed “neighborhood bridge” by Broadway Court. Virginia Johnson said she fears that a park entrance will bring too much traffic.
“There will be too many cars parked down at the end of the street. I urge you to think about what you’re doing,” she said.
There was also public concern about the number of benches and trails in the preserve, especially in the southern portion, so Superbloom reduced the number, according to Passmore.
“There was a lot of public comment about this, so we actually have half the number of trails that we did last time we presented to you,” she said.
Much of the debate in the past has boiled down to whether people want the property to be more of a preserve (undeveloped) or a park (developed). At this stage, the consensus is clear.
“The engagement [done on this project] is the key, [because] we can’t just impose one or two people’s vision on this--it’s a community effort,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said. “We have heard conversations about a preserve vs. a park, and I lean towards preserve.”
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano also endorsed a less invasive renovation on the property, in part to save money for issues he deemed more important.
“This is great, but we need to keep our eyes on the prize,” he said, referring to efforts to increase the city’s affordable and workforce housing stock.
Some planned features come with the property—they’re bound by the deed to be built in the preserve. Floodplain restoration, a storage building, 24 parking stalls, a public bathroom, a pump house, and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail for walking and skiing are all required by the original deal. Other components, like picnic tables and the off-leash dog area, were drawn up and agreed upon by the community.
Americans With Disability Act accessibility is also taking priority in this project. Lipovsky and Passmore said all of the trails—about 3.5 miles worth—will be ADA accessible. Councilwoman Hamilton asked for specifics on that.
“I saw a presentation that said it’s difficult for wheelchairs to get through crushed gravel—is that what we’re going to be using?” she asked.
Superbloom’s representatives responded with a technical answer, assuring Hamilton that the surface they are designing will be functional for wheelchairs.
The city held open houses or similar events five times before February, most recently in November. It also held events earlier in the fall and last summer. A total of more than 200 responses were received.
The next steps, according to Passmore, are to draw up construction documents and draft more detailed designs. If things go smoothly, construction could begin as soon as next year. ￼￼
