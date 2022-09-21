A first look at the long-term vision for Ketchum’s recently purchased Warm Springs Preserve could arrive early next year, city officials say.
That’s the timeline after members of the city council and planning and zoning commission offered feedback to guide design firms towards a completed rendering last week.
On Sept. 13, Superbloom, a landscape design firm from Denver, and Rio Applied Science and Engineering, a stream restoration company from Boise, presented various ideas for the Warm Springs Preserve to city officials, who then offered comments on the project.
“I think in skimming through the comments about celebrating and educating on the past, present and future, and making a whole bunch of interactive signs and things like that—I personally lean towards keeping it as passive as we can,” said Councilmember Courtney Hamilton.
“I think there are some valuable aspects of the restoration and property that could help educate the community, but I don’t want that to be too over the top.”
Rio ASE will begin collecting data from the preserve this year. They will go through an exhaustive design process, which will be completed late next year. Restoration will begin in 2024.
Success in the stream and floodplain restoration will be judged based on a couple of metrics, according to Diane Lipovsky of Superbloom. Goals are to reduce use of gallons of water per acre, increase acres of floodplain connectivity and the number, size and depth of pools—which will in turn lead to more flora and fauna. Efforts also aim to reduce water speed and limit bank erosion, which will lessen the threat of flooding.
“The Wood River Land Trust has identified that there is eight-to-10 times higher density fish in areas in regions that have this type of covering and pools in their habitat,” said Rob Richardson of Rio ASE.
“I’m in support of the stream restoration, I think that’s going to be a big part of this,” P&Z Commissioner Tim Carter said.
The Preserve’s current high water usage is another area officials hope to address. Richardson noted that Atkinson’s Park ball fields, which are 9.5 acres compared to the Preserve’s 10.5 acres of irrigated land, only use about half as much water.
Councilmember Amanda Breen brought a different issue to light.
“I rode my bike [to an open house at the Preserve] and I thought about how awkward and dangerous the crossing is across Warm Springs Road, either on a bike from the bike path or just if you’re walking,” she said. “So, I think looking at that needs to be a part of this—lights, signals. If this is going to be a community asset we need to make sure people can safely access it.”
Some features are bound by the deed to be built in the Preserve. Floodplain restoration, a storage building, 24 parking stalls, a public bathroom, a pump house, and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail for walking and skiing are all required by the original deal. Other components that the community has committed to building are informal gathering spaces like picnic tables and an area for off-leash dog access.
The city of Ketchum raised $9 million to purchase the land (at a cost of $8 million) and to finance a new irrigation system ($1 million) earlier this year with more than 1,000 community donations. The 65-acre site was previously owned by Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan.
“I think the plan looks good and gives a lot of time for feedback and working with the community,” P&Z Commissioner Neil Morrow said. “I think it’s going in the right direction.” ￼
