The Warm Springs Preserve is divided into six zones, shown above.

 Photo Courtesy of the City of Ketchum.

A first look at the long-term vision for Ketchum’s recently purchased Warm Springs Preserve could arrive early next year, city officials say.

That’s the timeline after members of the city council and planning and zoning commission offered feedback to guide design firms towards a completed rendering last week.

On Sept. 13, Superbloom, a landscape design firm from Denver, and Rio Applied Science and Engineering, a stream restoration company from Boise, presented various ideas for the Warm Springs Preserve to city officials, who then offered comments on the project.

Warm Springs Preserve

Dogs play in the Warm Springs Preserve in August.

