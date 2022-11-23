warmspringspreserve.jpg

The city is contemplating multiple low-impact uses of the Warm Springs Preserve property, with trails and natural areas.

 Image courtesy of city of Ketchum

Members of the Ketchum City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval last week to an early outline of some of the work to be done at the recently purchased 65-acre Warm Springs Preserve northwest of downtown.

In a joint meeting, the two panels approved work proposed by landscape architecture firm Superbloom and consultant Rio Applied Science and Engineering, setting the stage for a draft budget to be drawn up before the next meeting.

The city is establishing the preserve as a public park and natural area.

