Public funding for the city of Ketchum’s campaign to preserve approximately 65 acres of open space at Warm Springs Ranch for a public park and preserve has reached $3.3 million, according to city officials.
Earlier this year, the city was offered the opportunity to purchase the privately-held land northwest of downtown Ketchum for $9 million. The terms include raising $4.5 million by Dec. 31 and the full $9 million by April 28, 2022.
Currently, the land—owned by developer Bob Brennan—is often used a dog-walking area. If the funds are raised to purchase the property, the land—which would be called Warm Springs Preserve—will be kept as open space as a public park and natural area.
If the money for the city to purchase the land is not raised through community fundraising, it could be developed by Brennan or sold to another owner, with some development rights intact.
Brennan has said he is hopeful the money is raised to purchase the land, which has a market value significantly above his asking price.
Pledges of donations include $500,000 from the Wood River Land Trust conservation organization.
