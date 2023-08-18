The second annual Warm Springs Preserve celebration welcomed more than 3,000 attendees, all of whom arrived by foot, bike or bus. The crowd ate, drank, and danced the afternoon and evening away to live music by bands TimLightYear and Jukebox before DJ Lost River Disco closed out the party. Initially scheduled for the June 21 Summer Solstice, the event had been postponed due to inclement weather. The event is planned again for next year, possibly on the Summer Solstice. It was created to celebrate the Warm Springs Preserve and bring attention to continued restoration efforts and other planned improvements. The proposed scope of restoration will enhance 1 mile of lower Warm Springs Creek and 20 acres of floodplain habitat. The project is scheduled to begin in 2024 through a partnership between the city of Ketchum and the Wood River Land Trust. Fundraising for the effort is currently underway.

