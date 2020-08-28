The annual Wagon Days festival, which typically takes place Labor Day weekend, may have been called off, but the Big Hitch Lewis Ore Wagons are now out on display next to the Ore Wagon Museum on Ketchum’s East Avenue. This year, there will be no parade or other festivities. Instead, Ketchum will move the wagons to Festival Meadows along Sun Valley Road on Saturday, Sept. 5. Families are encouraged to visit and explore the wagons with a picnic lunch. The city plans to present live music at what organizers are calling a “Wagon Days tailgate.”

