21-06-16 Visit Sun Valley Visitor Center 1 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Jessica Maynard, operations manager for the Visit Sun Valley marketing organization, stands ready to answer questions Monday at the Sun Valley Visitor Center, adjacent to Starbucks on Sun Valley Road in Ketchum. The center reopened recently after a long closure through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced operations to email and telephone lines. The information desk is staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with plans in place to expand hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The facility—which offers a variety of information and resources—has been assisting about 25 people on weekdays and 30-50 people on weekends, Visit Sun Valley reported. It is staffed by Maynard and Lexi Holz, the center’s supervisor. The center still assists people over the telephone and through digital communications. For details, go to visitsunvalley.com.

