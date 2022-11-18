Scott Fortner

Visit Sun Valley Executive Director Scott Fortner discusses the organization’s plans at The Limelight Hotel in Ketchum on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

On the heels of SKI Magazine naming Sun Valley its top Western resort for the third year in a row—and total reported real estate sales in the Blaine County topping $1 billion for the first time ever last year—Visit Sun Valley is preparing to move forward without public funding from the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum for the first time.

Originally called the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, Visit Sun Valley was founded as a project of the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum and Sun Valley Resort to boost awareness of the region and increase visitation from traditional target markets, like Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. Today, the organization reports two-thirds of the valley’s economy depends on tourism.

But with visitation spiking through the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization this year drafted up a new name—the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance—and an new mission: managing visitors—and new residents—coming into the Wood River Valley.

