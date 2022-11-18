On the heels of SKI Magazine naming Sun Valley its top Western resort for the third year in a row—and total reported real estate sales in the Blaine County topping $1 billion for the first time ever last year—Visit Sun Valley is preparing to move forward without public funding from the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum for the first time.
Originally called the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, Visit Sun Valley was founded as a project of the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum and Sun Valley Resort to boost awareness of the region and increase visitation from traditional target markets, like Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. Today, the organization reports two-thirds of the valley’s economy depends on tourism.
But with visitation spiking through the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization this year drafted up a new name—the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance—and an new mission: managing visitors—and new residents—coming into the Wood River Valley.
While funding from Ketchum and Sun Valley will cease, Visit Sun Valley will still receive money from the Idaho Travel Council and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance, which collects a 1% For Air local-option tax.
Ultimately, Visit Sun Valley Executive Director Scott Fortner said, the decision to forgo municipal funding was made with the valley’s well-being in mind.
“We decided that with the issues going on right now in the valley—particularly the housing crisis—that we could meet goals and objectives” without direct funding from the city governments, he said during a presentation on Wednesday.
Fortner went on to say that Visit Sun Valley’s primary mission right now is forming a strategy that ensures the region’s appeal stretches to the upcoming generations of travelers—not just the older crowd that has historically enjoyed visiting the Valley.
“It’s not about opening the floodgates” and trying to get every visitor here, he said. “We are being more targeted and specific and finding people that have the ‘traveler’ mentality, and dig this place for what it is.”
The presentation discussed the idea of a “traveler” vs a “tourist,” the merits of each, and which Visit Sun Valley should be targeting. Fortner said that travelers appreciate local culture more than tourist-driven attractions. As an example, he cited the early closing times that many restaurants have relative to those in other vacation communities like Aspen or Jackson Hole.
“[Our community] rewards people that are true travelers, and want to dive into the experience of a place a lot more than just going for a weekend and checking it off the bucket list,” he said. “It’s not the traditional roll out the red carpet, go to the disco after skiing, be chauffeured to the ski hill—or even stay on the ski hill—and stay up late and eat late.”
Much of the conversation centered around the resort’s switch from a partnership with the Vail-backed Epic Pass to the Alterra Mountain Company-owned Ikon Pass and the separate Mountain Collective pass.
In April, Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development, painted a positive picture of Ikon Pass holders. His analysis was also rosy on Sun Valley Resort’s previous partnership with the Mountain Collective, which ended in favor of the Epic Pass three seasons ago.
“The Ikon community is a very strong community of committed skiers, and we had a lot of success and good experience with the Mountain Collective three years ago,” he said.
The resort did not give a reason for the switch. But when the announcement was made, Griffith suggested locals will notice a difference.
Last season, 2.1 million Epic Passes were sold, according to a report in the Colorado Sun. In April, Griffith said the exact figures for Ikon Pass sales are unknown, but that he is confident “it is certainly nowhere near two million.”
The two multi-resort passes will put Sun Valley on the radar of the “weekend-warrior” type skiers and riders historically drawn to the Mountain Collective, and long-distance destination skiers more likely to pick up an Ikon, said Visit Sun Valley Director of Marketing and P.R. Ray Gadd.
Gadd said Visit Sun Valley is looking for new avenues to target consumers on the web. The organization is working with a variety of outlets, from YouTube and Google to Accidentally Wes Anderson—an Instagram account and book turned company that has a “unique, niche way of telling stories,” according to Gadd.
Visit Sun Valley is taking a more hands-on, in-person approach to promotion, too. Gadd reported that he recently traveled to Boise to promote the resort to a number of media outlets. This weekend, he is going to Seattle to do the same at a sold-out Warren Miller premier. In a couple of weeks, he will go to Jackson Hole.
“This is a huge way to get in front of those folks that traditionally look at Sun Valley as a winter destination, but may not know about the Ikon and Mountain Collective pass addition this year,” he said. “It’s really nice to be able to have a multitude of messages and talk to a variety of journalists.”
In addition to new video advertisements that Gadd said will be something different from the recent “Stay Sunny” campaign, Visit Sun Valley is working with freelance journalists who have written for outlets like the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In