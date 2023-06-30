Gold Mind Fire

The exterior of The Gold Mine suffered "fairly moderate" damage, and the building's main power source was knocked out, Assistant Ketchum Fire Chief Seth Martin said. 

A pair of fires sparked in close succession early Friday in downtown Ketchum are the work of an arsonist, an on-scene investigation by local agencies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal determined Friday afternoon. 

Firefighters from Ketchum, Sun Valley and Wood River Fire and Rescue responded to calls at 1:04 a.m. and 1:48 a.m. at the Gold Mine Thrift Store and a real estate office on Second Avenue. Both fires were put out Friday morning.

Now, Assistant Ketchum Fire Chief Seth Martin says those fires are both linked and intentionally started. With the investigation handed over to police Friday afternoon, Martin declined to disclose details that lead to that conclusion. 

