A 20-year restoration plan for Ketchum and Sun Valley’s co-owned wastewater treatment plant scheduled to begin this year was presented to the Ketchum City Council on Monday by Brad Bjerke of Boise-based HDR Engineering.
The plan—which anticipates more than $37 million in costs, according to the firm—will likely cause rates to increase for citizens of both cities.
“You haven’t done a facility plan for 10 years, you should do one every five years,” Bjerke told the council. “The city and the district have taken quite a sabbatical on improvements at the plant. What’s happened is that you’re behind, and it’s going to create a period of time with some real pain over the next 10 years.”
Bjerke presented the City Council a detailed script of what this process could look like from now until 2042. He estimated that rates on customers will have to rise 3.8% annually to cover project costs.
“We looked at how much would we have to raise the rates on a steady basis to come up with a net zero at the end, and that percentage is what we got,” he said.
He stressed that these costs are necessary, because, while the plant is working fine now, some of its technology will soon be obsolete.
“You have concrete basins that are over 50 years old, and a lot of other infrastructure in the 20- to 30 year-old range. A lot of this stuff needs upgrades,” he said.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed that work was in order.
“The bottom line is we need significant upgrades across a plethora of different items within that facility,” he said.
The total cost of the proposed repairs is $37,207,000. Those scheduled for post-2022 have an additional 3% added on to account for inflation. All costs are split evenly by the two municipalities. Year one projects total $582,000 and include repairs on the aeration basin blower, as well as purchase of a utility tractor and a sewer cleaning truck. The aeration basin blowers, responsible for removing organics and nutrients from the wastewater, were constructed in 1968 and were given minimal improvements in 1984.
Bjerke said that these improvements will provide a 15% reduction in energy consumption. He also stressed the role these blowers play in preparing wastewater for reuse.
“In the summer months, you’ve been reusing roughly 75% of your water on irrigation at the Weyyakin subdivision and Elkhorn Golf Course. That’s a great avenue to push this water to instead of the river. It takes the nutrients and puts it on the land, which has led to a cutback in fertilizer demands,” he said. “We need to make sure as the [cities] continue to grow, as there is more flow, that we keep that program focused.”
The council was receptive to Bjerke’s presentation, and in agreement that these repairs are necessary. Councilmember Courtney Hamilton asked about the feasibility of reusing the treated water for snowmaking at Sun Valley Resort in the winter.
“That’s a good idea and would be an ideal use for it, but probably not in an advertising campaign,” Bradshaw joked.
Next up in the process is community outreach, according to City Administrator Jade Riley. Following those efforts, the City Council will have the option to formally adopt the plan. Voters would then decide in November whether to dedicate part of their water rates to pay for a bond that would finance the project from Ketchum’s end. That vote would require a simple majority to pass. ￼
This is incredible indictment of the Mayor and Council for their negligence. As the consultant said, they should have done this when first elected almost 5 years ago. Instead they did…nothing. Let’s not waste this opportunity to bring this facility into the current century. Can we revamp the system to capture methane like many better run municipalities have been doing? Can we start testing the water for pathogens to help with public health like better run cities do? And look at all that unused land in the photo. After the dog park this is the second biggest parcel owned by Ketchum. Looks like there is room for some housing there. The plant is already surrounded by residences.
Why bond? Just pay as you go and save the interest costs...which will double the cost to ratepayers. Afterall, it's not like there is construction capacity to do all the work at once.
My rates seem to have increased 5% each year under the current regime...after a gigantic 30% a few years back. So, I'd welcome 3.8% and interest savings!
Actually, 4.9%. They did it that way so they didn’t have to go through a more open process when they raise it 5%. That’s part of how we got into this mess. They have been hiding this problem. For a long time.
