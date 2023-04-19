KURA downtown lot

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is studying options for developing the public parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets, which it owns.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Leaders of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency on Monday expressed reluctance to pursue a long-term parking structure downtown, citing to the estimated cost of the project.

The determination came as the URA continues to develop a plan to convert its First Street and Washington Avenue parking lot property into workforce housing in the next couple of years.

KURA board members and City Council members have both outlined the city’s need for a long-term parking structure, with a joint meeting between the two bodies to discuss the issue scheduled for next week. The discussion Monday largely centered around the cost of a proposed study to investigate the feasibility of underground parking at the First and Washington site. Preliminary estimates on that project tag the cost at $121,000-$135,000 per space. The study itself would cost no more than $100,000, according to the city.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments