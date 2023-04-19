Leaders of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency on Monday expressed reluctance to pursue a long-term parking structure downtown, citing to the estimated cost of the project.
The determination came as the URA continues to develop a plan to convert its First Street and Washington Avenue parking lot property into workforce housing in the next couple of years.
KURA board members and City Council members have both outlined the city’s need for a long-term parking structure, with a joint meeting between the two bodies to discuss the issue scheduled for next week. The discussion Monday largely centered around the cost of a proposed study to investigate the feasibility of underground parking at the First and Washington site. Preliminary estimates on that project tag the cost at $121,000-$135,000 per space. The study itself would cost no more than $100,000, according to the city.
The board was in agreement that such costs are exorbitant.
“These are just not acceptable cost ranges to me,” URA board Chair Susan Scovell said. “Whether it’s $50,000 or $100,000, that’s a crazy price to find out if we want to do subterranean parking.”
Scovell said she would rather the city pursue the other option it is considering, a parking structure at a lot on the corner of Leadville Avenue and Sixth Street. That lot is owned by the city, so Ketchum’s City Council would have to decide whether to pursue a project on that space. Above-ground parking around the First and Washington lot is an option, too.
URA Commissioner and Ketchum City Councilman Jim Slanetz said that he doesn’t think a parking facility at Sixth and Leadville would meet the needs of the community.
“Those are two totally different parts of town,” he said. “The question is, [would a structure at] Sixth and Leadville solve our parking problem. In my mind, it doesn’t, and I think the backlash from the public [would say the same].”
URA Commissioner Gary Lipton said he thinks parking at First and Washington would be more used than parking at Sixth and Leadville.
The cost of the study is worth it, Commissioner Tyler Davis-Jeffers said.
“I think if we can conduct this study without spending a whole lot of money to do so,” he said, adding that the resulting numbers might change come commissioners’ minds.
Another point of contention was how important financial contributions from the city of Ketchum are. Lipton said that if the city is unwilling to contribute money, the KURA should “walk” from negotiations. Breen said she thinks a full conversation would be worth having regardless of the city’s initial position on funding.
Davis-Jeffers said that, in a way, the city is already funding the project.
“I look at the city being funded by taxpayers. And these urban renewal mechanisms are essentially depriving the city of tax revenue for a period of time to incentivize development and growth,” he said. “So, in effect, the city is putting in money through this urban renewal agency.”
More specific costs will likely be key to the discussions next week. The KURA has said that estimates of underground parking cost per space are rough, because material and labor costs are likely to change.
The meeting KURA and City Council is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall. ￼
"And these urban renewal mechanisms are essentially depriving the city of tax revenue for a period of time to incentivize development and growth,”
No, that's not right. The city never has a loss of revenue; the tax revenue amount is just spread out over a lower notional property valuation, increasing the mil rate to the taxpayers. At the same time, the county collects property tax revenue using the city's mil rate on the increased value of the specific renewal area, but sends the revenue to the URA instead of the city.
So the taxpayers in any district that rely increasing property values to keep their taxes lower get double tapped. Look up tax incremental financing (TIF) in Idaho for a deep dive. Or maybe someone from the KURA could explain it in "Idaho TIF for Dummies" format. I'm sure that Mr. Davis-Jeffers knows how it actually works but was misquoted.
Bottom line is that it makes property taxes higher that they would have been without the URA for taxpayers in districts that rely on the property valuation of the KURA, like the city, county and ambulance district.
It would be interesting to know what the latest annual tax revenue to the KURA has been but all the finance links on the KURA website are broken. At least it seems they had made the effort.
It seems like parking is always an afterthought. Make these huge new developments pay for the increased parking capacity. The Limelight itself causes a number of parking issues. I like the Limelight, but clearly the city planners underestimated its impact on parking downtown.
It seems pretty simple, require these huge developments who generate and benefit from the traffic to pay for the increase parking capacity. Why do city planners frequently under plan parking impacts of new businesses? Is it just bad planning or favoritism for certain developers/projects?
There is no plan for parking in Ketchum. The KTA is proposing a plan to force commuters to pay to park at the Washington, 6th/Leadville and LDS Church lots. They don't control the church lot and have slated the other two for housing development. Meanwhile KURA suggests a parking structure at 6th/Leadville while its on Exec Director says "we are zoning in on" that lot for income restricted housing development. A city council member on KURA suggested building a parking structure at the Y. That's another lot the city doesn't control, and it does seem quite a ways to push a grocery cart. Meawhile, ITD predicts cars in Ketchum to double over the next 20 years, while the Council promotes low income housing in the retail core for "vibrancy." They are now promoting ADUs to get more AirBNBs in Ketchum. They also have given waivers to a 95 room 6 story Marriott at at the entrance to town that will need its workers to commute and park somewhere. If there is any city planning going on, it can only be inferred that the goal is to turn Ketchum into Aspen. What should they do? 1. Instead of a quickie "audit" of a Comprehensive Plan that reflects the input of only a minority of current residents, they should do a full Comp Plan process to reflect the wishes of the entire community, not just their chosen few. 2. They should do some modeling to see what Ketchum will look like in 5/10/20 years based on their current development plan so that people can see the implications of their decisions and be informed about what is being done to Ketchum. Of course they hired a traffic consultant to do just that, but they didn't like the answer so shelved the report.
Every action they take closes the gap between Ketchum and Aspen. 3. Vote for anyone but these people in the next election. 4. Vote against the referendum next month. It is a yet another attempt to tax locals not just for housing, but to keep paying to promote the tourism that drives the housing issue. Already we have seen our housing subsidy money go to corporate welfare for companies like Sun Valley Co and Coldwell Banker. 5. Speak up. Go to meeting and write letters. They take our silence for complicity.
I'm so sick of the greed. I've lived here all my life, and in 50 years, this place has never been so hostile. It's a complete 180 from where we started, and highlights the fact that the wealthy are destroying any compassion or kindness that once existed. It's disgusting.
