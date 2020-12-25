Ketchum Planning and Zoning commissioners advanced a Marriott-affiliated hotel project along Main Street to the City Council on Tuesday, recommending that the council approve plans for the high-profile development.
In a primarily procedural action, the P&Z approved the lengthy record and findings of a review of Utah-based PEG Companies’ application to develop the approximately one-acre site at 251 S. Main St., including the panel’s approval in October of three key elements of the application.
PEG plans to build a 93-room hotel and 23 employee-housing units on the site. The project—called the Ketchum Tribute Hotel—would be on three parcels on the southwest corner of Main and River streets, immediately south of the Limelight Hotel. The development site next to Trail Creek is in the city’s Tourist zoning district, which allows hotels, but under different regulations than the neighboring Community Core zoning district.
After extensive city review of the approximately 136,000-square-foot project last winter and spring, the approval process had to be terminated and started again because of a city noticing error. The development plans have evolved as the application has been reviewed extensively by the city and the public over the course of 2020.
The P&Z in October approved a floodplain development permit, a lot-line adjustment application, and a proposed planned-unit-development/conditional-use permit with five waivers. The planned-unit development, or PUD, is essentially a governing agreement between the applicant and the city to develop a site, as an alternative to developing strictly under the regulations of the zoning district. The City Council will consider those elements of the application in 2021. Dates for City Council hearings on the project have not yet been set, city officials said Wednesday.
P&Z will eventually conduct design-review hearings if the broader development plans are approved by the City Council.
The planned hotel includes a public restaurant and bar at street level, meeting spaces, and a rooftop bar and patio area. The hotel structure would gradually rise up the sloping site, with a maximum height of 72 feet above grade and a height of 48 feet at River Street. The public would have access to the property and to Trail Creek.
PEG describes the Tribute Portfolio of hotels as “a family of independent boutique hotels” that are linked to Marriott and use the Marriott reservation system but do “not necessarily resemble a traditional Marriott hotel.” The project has been pitched as a four-star, full-service hotel.
