Trail Creek

The view looking from near Trail Creek Summit towards Sun Valley in 2020.

 Express photo by Mark Dee

The Blaine County Department of Road and Bridges crews have now successfully dug through the snow to the Trail Creek Summit, but the road is nowhere near opening, reported mechanic Derek Oliver.

The road has been washed out in several places that will require rebuilding, Oliver said, and the road needs to dry out before crews can grate it.

In addition, Oliver said to the best of his knowledge that as of May 30, “the guys on the Lost River side” haven’t made it through the snow. He said they had significant flooding hampering efforts.

Load comments