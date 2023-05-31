The Blaine County Department of Road and Bridges crews have now successfully dug through the snow to the Trail Creek Summit, but the road is nowhere near opening, reported mechanic Derek Oliver.
The road has been washed out in several places that will require rebuilding, Oliver said, and the road needs to dry out before crews can grate it.
In addition, Oliver said to the best of his knowledge that as of May 30, “the guys on the Lost River side” haven’t made it through the snow. He said they had significant flooding hampering efforts.
Estimating at least two weeks to opening, Oliver noted that will depend primarily what happens on the Lost River side.
According to the Northwest River Forecast Center’s gauge on Lost Wood Divide (the closest gauge to the Trail Creek Summit), there were 9 inches of snow as of 12 p.m. on May 30.
“Crews are working to re-open the road when it is safe, but at this time there is still a lot of debris coming down, and it is not safe for vehicles, pedestrians, or bicyclists,” according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. “The gates remain locked and there is no access for emergency vehicles. Please obey the road closure for your safety and the safety of the first responders who will have to come to rescue you.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In