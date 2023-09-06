No driver broke the speed record at this year’s Sun Valley Tour de Force, but the event shatter a more important mark.
Held July 20-22, this year’s car show and high-speed time trial brought in a record $1 million for the event’s nonprofit beneficiary, The Hunger Coalition, according to Tour de Force co-founder Whitney Slade.
“The event has grown leaps and bounds since our humble beginnings in 2018 when we proudly raised $16,000 for Idaho BaseCamp,” Slade said. “We have always taken great care to create a fun, safe, memorable event that folks want to share with their friends and families.”
The event, held annually during the last weekend in July, has quickly become a signature event for the area. The wait list to participate in the no-limit high speed runs near Phantom Hill, north of Ketchum, is years long.
The first year brought in that $16,000 total, while the second year brought in $60,000, Slade said. In year three—2021—the event raised $175,000. Last year, the final count was $600,000. The million dollar mark is a landmark for Slade and the other organizers, who have had their sights set high since the beginning. This summer, Slade told the Express that the sky’s the limit for the event, as it has only grown in popularity among visitors and locals.
The Friday car show, which sees hundreds of models—from 1930s roadsters to modern European supercars—park at Festival Meadow, had thousands of attendees this year, despite the late July heat. McLaren brought a number of employees and representatives, as well as an Artura, Speedtail, 720S Spider, 765LT Spider, Elva, Senna and the ultra-rare P1. Food trucks and drink distributors set up shop, and visitors from Florida to Washington showed off their rides.
On Saturday, the organizers hosted the high speed competition, in which drivers were given the chance to go as fast as their vehicles would take them on a straight stretch of road near Phantom Hill. The event, which has seen a top speed of 253 mph, had a couple of especially notable components this year. For one, former Formula 1 driver Steffan Johansson drove the new McLaren 750S, a model that had yet to make an official timed run in public until the Tour de Force. He reached a top speed of 200.31 mph. Johansson signed autographs at the Friday car show as well, garnering a line that stretched dozens of feet long across the sunny meadows. Additionally, 2023 was the first year that the fastest time was obtained by a woman driver; Alexandra Hainer reached 218.87 mph in a McLaren 720S Spider. In all, 16 of the 48 drivers reached over 200 mph.
This year’s fundraising success was a joint effort between drivers, sponsors and donors, many of whom are not local to the Wood River Valley, according to co-founder Maya Blix.
“We are completely blown away and incredibly grateful to see the level of generosity and care our guests have for our community. Our drivers seem to be as excited about raising funds for great causes as they are to drive their cars at top speed,” she said.
According to The Hunger Coalition, the cost of living in Blaine County is much higher than the national average, and some reports indicate that up to half of the county’s population is either food insecure or within one significant life change away from being food insecure. The Hunger Coalition was founded in the early 2000s as a food pantry and has since evolved into its current state as a major nonprofit.
“The root causes of hunger are complex, and we recognize that solutions go far beyond the efforts of a single organization,” said Hunger Coalition Director of Philanthropy Krista Felton. The Tour de Force “partnership over the last four years has catapulted our vision to new heights. We feel incredibly lucky and are committed to paying this forward.” ￼
