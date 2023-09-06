Tour de Force 6

A Ford GT speeds down state Highway 75 during the Tour De Force time trials at Phantom Hill, north of Ketchum.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

No driver broke the speed record at this year’s Sun Valley Tour de Force, but the event shatter a more important mark.

Held July 20-22, this year’s car show and high-speed time trial brought in a record $1 million for the event’s nonprofit beneficiary, The Hunger Coalition, according to Tour de Force co-founder Whitney Slade.

“The event has grown leaps and bounds since our humble beginnings in 2018 when we proudly raised $16,000 for Idaho BaseCamp,” Slade said. “We have always taken great care to create a fun, safe, memorable event that folks want to share with their friends and families.”

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments