Keith and Paula Perry, the owners of recently-closed Perry’s Restaurant, have been selected as the Grand Marshals of the 64th Wagon Days celebration in Ketchum.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw made the announcement at the Summer Solstice Celebration at the Warm Springs Preserve.
Perry’s closed at the end of May after nearly 40 years in business as a breakfast and lunch favorite.
The Grand Marshal is a ceremonial position that helps lead the parade. They’re also typically honored at a ceremony in Town Square.
Wagon Days, per usual, will run during Labor Day weekend in September. ￼
