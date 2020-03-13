The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum was on notice for about 20 hours early this week to not drink household water without boiling it for at least a minute to avoid possible contamination.
A warning posted on the door of a management office at the park stated that due to a “loss of pressure” in the water system stemming from an “electronic fault” there is an increased chance that water may contain “disease-causing organisms.”
The notice stated that the water system was shut down on Monday (at an undisclosed time) and restarted Tuesday at 8 a.m. A group email was sent to about 160 park residents with an attached copy of the notice.
Eleven-year park resident Debbie Thomas said she received the notice at 3:33 p.m.
Tuesday. Thomas, who forwarded the email to the Mountain Express, said she did not open the email until Wednesday afternoon.
“There were 24 hours when I was drinking the water and using it for everything else,” she said. “I hope I didn’t catch anything. It would have been better if they had posted a note on our doors yesterday.”
Several residents of the trailer park had gathered at the management office at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to read the notice. Some said they too had not been adequately notified of the danger.
“I just found out about it from a neighbor,” said Candy Dugger, a 12-year park resident who was visibly upset.
A man who would not give his name said he learned about the danger only after walking by the management office Wednesday and reading the posted notice.
Reached by phone, The Meadows Property Manager Jennifer Dealy said she was very sick and could not provide any details about the situation at this time.
The notice stated, “We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within three days.”
George Kirk is the manager of Mid-Valley Water Company LLC, which, he said, is the water system that services The Meadows. Kirk’s office sent an email to the Mountain Express on Thursday at 12:29 p.m. with a statement declaring that the advisory had been lifted.
Department of Environmental Quality Drinking Water and Wastewater Manager Michael Brown, based in Twin Falls, said Thursday that he was uncertain whether proper notifications were made to residents concerning the risk.
“That is something I have to follow up on,” Brown said.
