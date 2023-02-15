Early returns on Ketchum’s first half year or so of tenant mediation programs with Boise-based Neuro Mediation group are promising. In that period, the city managed to salvage eight situations that would have otherwise resulted in loss of housing, according to the city’s Housing Director Carissa Connelly and Neuro Mediation mediator Leigh Barer.
Tenant-landlord mediation is the process of settling civil disputes over living accommodations between renter and property owner. From Sept. 28 to Feb. 3, there were 16 mediation inquiries. Nine went to mediation, and, in all but one, an agreement was reached. The city touted that as an 89% resolution rate. Seven were not mediated because they were referred to another service, declined mediation, or had a lack of contact information.
Each household contained between one and four people. So far, none of the parties who went through mediation have reached a full lease renewal. Three reached stay extensions—one for six months, one for eight days and one for a week. Two parties were able to organize a payment plan to pay off rent owed.
Five of the tenants were working with issues other than rent past due. Barer told a story about one mediation in particular that helped keep a family from having to scramble for temporary accommodations before they were able to move into their new home.
“One of the first phone calls that we got was from a woman whose lease was not going to be renewed, so she had her boyfriend and a child, and she found a new place, but the problem was she needed eight days until she could move out,” Barer said. “So she needed approval to stay there an extra eight days, and there had been issues with the landlord in the past.”
Tenants contacted the property manager through a mediator, and explained the issue. The property manager was excited about the mediation program, talked to her boss, and awarded the tenant the eight days. Barer said that this is a perfect example of how an impartial, non-stressed mediator can help solve these types of issues.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen applauded this effort.
“People usually think, ‘It’s evil landlords,’ but it’s usually more complicated than that,” she said. “There are a lot of tenant-landlord issues that can only be solved through mediation, so the more people that hear about this program, the more successful it will be.”
Looking forward, the city and Neuro Mediation have scheduled a number of opportunities for citizens to learn about their efforts and mediation as a whole. On Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2 the city will host a nine-hour-long course on mediation, broken up in three parts from 4-7 p.m. each session. Every Monday and Wednesday from March 13 to April 5, there will be sessions from 5- 8 p.m. that add up to a 40 hour course on basic mediation.
This comes on the heels of a three-hour workshop on eviction law hosted by the city on Nov. 29. That course had 98 attendees.
In addition to workshops, the city is trying to do a better job of surveying its citizens about affordable and workforce housing opportunities.
“We’ve surveyed about 116 people so far. Back in May, about 34% of them approved of our efforts,” Connelly said. “Now, we have reached our goal of about 51%.” ￼
