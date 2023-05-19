temprary traffic circle.png

City officials approved this schematic for a temporary traffic circle on Bird Drive.

 Graphic courtesy of the city of Ketchum

After West Ketchum residents expressed concerns of traffic safety to city officials, Ketchum is moving forward with a test program to see how traffic could be better routed in the area, highlighted by the creation of a temporary traffic circle at Bird Drive.

The traffic circle will be implemented by the end of June and stay in use until early fall, at which point it will be reevaluated.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said. “If you go to cities around the country, you will see them [implementing] traffic circles. It’s a great way to keep cars at a lower rate of speed.”

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments