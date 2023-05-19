After West Ketchum residents expressed concerns of traffic safety to city officials, Ketchum is moving forward with a test program to see how traffic could be better routed in the area, highlighted by the creation of a temporary traffic circle at Bird Drive.
The traffic circle will be implemented by the end of June and stay in use until early fall, at which point it will be reevaluated.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said. “If you go to cities around the country, you will see them [implementing] traffic circles. It’s a great way to keep cars at a lower rate of speed.”
Traffic circles, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, improve safety, reduce conflict points and promote lower speeds and calmer traffic. A neighborhood meeting held last fall revealed that residents believe traffic needs to be slowed, and that the intersection of Bird Drive and Sixth Street was an ideal place for a roundabout to do that.
There are a few other changes coming in addition to the roundabout. South of the roundabout, near the intersection of Frenchman’s Court, crosswalk markers will be added by the entrance to the bike path. Up the street, towards the Bird Drive and Eighth Street intersection, the city will create one of many new “pinch points,” which is an area where the road is thinned using cones in order to slow the speed of oncoming vehicles.
This pinch point will see three-foot tall white cones placed in parabolas that are 11 feet apart at their thinnest point. This will cause cars to slow down to pass through the cones, while also increasing the area for pedestrians and bikes.
Three more pinch points will be put in on Bird Drive south of the roundabout: one will go north of Rember Street, while two will be placed south of Rember Street, before Bird Drive merges into Wood River Drive.
In addition to these pinch points and the traffic circle, cordoned off pedestrian areas were proposed for parts of Bird Drive—between Third Avenue and Buss Elle Road—and the stretch where the three southmost pinch points are located, parallel to the Wood River Trail. These pedestrian areas were rejected, with only Councilman Michael David in support of them. The rest of the council said that the endeavor is not worth the time or money considering the slim likelihood that full sidewalks would be built in these spots in the near future.
Breen pointed to the city’s priorities in its Capital Improvement Plan, which calls for sidewalks in and leading to Ketchum’s downtown core.
“I think in reality, even if we think we should have a sidewalk [on Bird Drive], is that going to be our top priority sidewalk in the next five or ten years? Probably not,” Breen said.
David said that based on the concerns of nearby residents, the program is worth pursuing, even if it’s not permanent.
“This neighborhood has been coming to us and complaining about speeds for forever so [I am in favor of the pedestrian zones],” he said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz opposed the idea based on doubts of its efficacy.
“I don’t think it’s safer. You have people running in and out [of the pedestrian zones], and there’s parked cars, too, so at that point I think it’s safer to just have [nothing on the road] and have [walkers] visible,” he said.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton proposed painting more crosswalks and other pedestrian friendly markers on the ground as a solution.
South of the other improvements, where Bird Drive becomes Wood River Drive, Ketchum will try out white crosswalk markings, as well as more cones designed to slow traffic at that intersection. These crosswalks, as well as all of the others in the pilot program, will be marked with yellow pedestrian crossing signs.
“I think the roundabout and crosswalks will be really beneficial, but we will find out,” Hamilton said.
The areas of interest will be equipped with cameras, so traffic patterns and safety statistics can be analyzed. In total, the program will cost $19,000 and be funded with existing capital improvement funds.
Ketchum conducted a study to gauge interest in the project among neighbors earlier this year. The results were mixed among Ketchum citizens. Those who opposed the project cited a variety of reasons. These included claims that the white tubular cones would make the street look like an airport tarmac, to concerns that sidewalks—which have not been proposed yet—would make the neighborhood “suburban.” One commenter said that the project would cause drivers to drive faster because the cones would create the illusion of separation between the two.
“We’ve been talking to some of our vendors and we think we could have it up and running by late June or early July, and then we would pull it when the snow starts to fly,” City Administrator Jade Riley said.
“This is a neighborhood that has been coming to traffic authority meetings for over 25 years,” David said. “And I think this will tell us a lot—I would be in favor of a sidewalk and elimination of parking there, too, but I’m weird that way.”
Questions can be directed to the city of Ketchum, 208-726-3841. ￼
