The development team behind the proposed Appellation Sun Valley hotel slated to fill the long-empty hole at the entrance to Ketchum following more than a decade of delays and after a settlement agreement closed a $100 million legal claim against the city is fed up with the city’s review process.
During a Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday, developer Jack Bariteau said as much after a brief intermission following commissioners’ comments.
“I just spoke to [financial backer] Andy Blank on the phone and he is very frustrated,” said Bariteau, who has been involved with the project since an original version was approved in 2008. “We can work with you but there are limits, and we’ve already spent six months working with [Head Planner] Morgan [Landers] and staff on compliance issues.”
The city has granted Bariteau at least five extensions on the project’s construction deadline in the 14-plus years since the original hotel plan was initially throttled by the Great Recession. Since first approval, the plan has seen prospective investors and management companies come and go. The lot was excavated in 2016, and the pit along Ketchum’s Main Street has sat empty. The latest version of the development agreement was approved via a tie-breaking vote by Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw in June. As part of that deal, Bariteau dropped a 2020 legal claim seeking $100 million in damages for alleged “tortuous interference” and defamation on the part of the city.
Bariteau’s comments this week come on the heels of a meeting late last year in which the P&Z requested that the designers make a number of changes to the project before advancing it. Chief among these was to reduce the perceived mass of the building by setting back the higher floors using what Landers described as a “wedding cake” approach.
Bariteau, Blank and lawyer Ed Lawson all expressed their frustration with the process so far.
“This is a major investment—this is not some minor effort,” Blank told the commissioners via Zoom. “It is in every respect, [this is] a huge undertaking for me and my family. We’ve stepped up we’ve salvaged an opportunity I think for the for the community.”
The proposed hotel is 147,820 square feet, with 73 hotel rooms and 12 condominium units. The project also includes a restaurant and bar, a salon, a fitness center, meeting space and an observatory tower. There are two levels of underground parking, which include mechanical parking systems, contract parking spaces and ADA-accessible parking spaces.
On Tuesday, though, much of the debate boiled down to a single element—a proposed 18 foot long overhang on a top floor penthouse that will belong to Blank. Landers said that city staff took issue with the overhang, which is 12 feet longer than what was originally approved in 2008.
“It really diminishes the ‘wedding cake’ approach to the building,” she said.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano agreed.
“It just makes the top of an enormously tall building so much louder,” he said.
Blank, who said originally intend to speak, advocated for the overhang at the end of the discussion.
“My ability to live here was always a cornerstone of my willingness to [finance the project],” he said. “If you lay out furniture on that [patio] with less than [an] 18 feet [overhang], it’s not even covered.
“What do I do with the furniture in the meantime? It’s a huge issue for me.”
Commissioner Susan Passovoy offered a different perspective.
“I really empathize with Mr. Blank wanting to have what he wants, but I think that the view of the the building from Highway 75 would look better if the overhang wasn’t 18 feet,” she said. That, to me, is more important than one gentleman’s desires because he is an investor in the building.”
Blank countered, saying that the entire project “has been for the community.”
Also at issue is the height of the proposed boundary wall around the first-floor restaurant in the hotel. The developers wanted a higher wall to accommodate diners while the city is seeking a more open environment. Passovoy proposed a compromise—that the top two or so feet of the wall be made of a see-through material, like metal rods sheeting, that provides some privacy but also open sight lines. Requested revisions will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Other changes requested by the commission include the use of more “Juliet” balconies—or balconies without a functional door—to create a more welcoming facade. City staff noted that the 2008 proposal included more balconies, many of which were functional.
The commission also endorsed a staff suggestion to improve protections in the streamside areas, called riparian zones. No changes to the area immediately adjacent to the riparian zones along Trail Creek had been made by the applicant since the last meeting in December.
An offhanded suggestion by Cordovano asking about the necessity of a swimming pool furthered tensions.
Passavoy picked up on Cordovano’s thought.
“I always ask, ‘why do we need a swimming pool?’” she said.
Cordovano said that he was not seriously considering axing the pool, but the development team reiterated its stance that the pool was essential.
“We are not going to reconsider the pool,” said Lawson, the attorney for Bariteau and Blank, as commisioners peppered in remarks between his statements.
“This building is what was approved—it hasn’t increased in size. It hasn’t increased in height,” Bariteau said.
At one point, the commission considered requesting a 3D rendering of the building so it could see the hotel at scale with its surroundings. The development team also stood fast against that, arguing that it would be exorbitantly expensive and impossible to complete in a short amount of time. Commissioner Tim Carter sided with the developer, saying he did not need to see such a document before making any more decisions—though the rest of the panel was in favor of it.
As it stands, Barituea’s development agreement requires that construction start by May 1, 2023, or five months after issuance of a building permit, whichever is later. The Jan. 31 meeting could be the final step in design review—and the development team is hoping so.
“Our intention was to break ground this summer,” Bariteau said. “This is why the city council voted in favor of the settlement agreement—to move this process forward.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
looking at the picture in the print edition, why doesn't P&Z let them get rid of the extraneous public amenity of the observatory, which is much more of an eyesore than the extension of Mr. Blank's overhang. That's what they would do if they cared about what this thing looks like.
Observatories are put in dark places not the middle of a town with severe light pollution. If one is to look a the view from Sun valley roundhouse web cam at night you can see how brightly Ketchum is lit up. What a joke people, Wake Up!!
The irony here. They give the local developer this level of agita, while giving the Utah Marriott people pretty much everything they asked for.... and got ZERO in return--and that is a 6 story building. Just wait until this gets to the Council for final approval and they re-open everything done by P&Z.
Article says "Blank, who said originally intend to speak,..."
Did the IME ever hear of grammar or proofreading?
Can someone just fill this ugly hole in? Bariteau seems to be playing the city and the city is gobbling it up; hook, line and sinker. I dive past this blot on Ketchum every day and every day I shake my head!
This a clown show on both sides.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In