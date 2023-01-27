Appellation Hotel

A rendering of the planned Appellation Sun Valley hotel as seen from state Highway 75.

The development team behind the proposed Appellation Sun Valley hotel slated to fill the long-empty hole at the entrance to Ketchum following more than a decade of delays and after a settlement agreement closed a $100 million legal claim against the city is fed up with the city’s review process.

During a Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday, developer Jack Bariteau said as much after a brief intermission following commissioners’ comments.

“I just spoke to [financial backer] Andy Blank on the phone and he is very frustrated,” said Bariteau, who has been involved with the project since an original version was approved in 2008. “We can work with you but there are limits, and we’ve already spent six months working with [Head Planner] Morgan [Landers] and staff on compliance issues.”

