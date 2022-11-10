A project to resurface Sun Valley Road from Main Street in Ketchum to a point near the Boundary Campground in Sun Valley is scheduled to be completed next spring.
Sun Valley City Engineer Betsy Roberts updated the City Council last week on the joint project with the city of Ketchum.
Next spring, contractors will resurface Sun Valley Road from Spruce Street in Ketchum to the Festival Meadow park in Sun Valley. Crews will also be scheduled to reconstruct and realign the bike and pedestrian path along that same stretch. Water and sewer connections to the Festival Meadow will also be reworked.
