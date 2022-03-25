Ketchum is on track to break ground on repairs and improvements to Sun Valley Road in May after the city council accepted an initial bid on Monday to repave the street and construct bike, pedestrian and ADA-compliant infrastructure along its length.
The multi-million dollar project, which is in conjunction with the city of Sun Valley, will ultimately fix the road from Main Street in Ketchum to Trail Creek Cabin Road in Sun Valley. Once the contract with Idaho Materials & Construction is finalized—likely during an April 4 budget-setting meeting—Ketchum expects to repair its portion from Main Street to Spruce Avenue by July 4, according to Monday’s discussion. As of this week, Sun Valley had not yet set an estimated date for completion.
The final cost is yet to be determined, though preliminary estimates put the price tag above $2 million. Ketchum, Idaho Materials & Construction, Sun Valley and Jacobs Engineering are set to meet for a workshop on Tuesday, March 29, to discuss potential cost-saving options before the Ketchum council’s April 4 meeting.
This week, city staff presented two scenarios to the council. The first one, which would cost about $2.2 million, includes roadway and pedestrian rebuilds, but not a proposed Spruce Street bike connection, which still needs approval from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on the corner of Spruce and Sun Valley Road. The second includes all of the above, at a cost of about $2.3 million.
City staff also itemized bid results for each aspect of the project, as well as potential alternatives. The cost to fully rebuild the roadway is just over $1.5 million. If the city were to rebuild intersections only and not other stretches of roadway, the project would cost around $930,000. A less invasive, but also less permanent, method of repaving roads would cost about $1.29 million. City staff recommended against this method, called a mill and inlay, saying that the lifespan of the finished product is much shorter.
Overall, the planned pedestrian improvements would cost about $666,000, city staff said. The Spruce Street bike connection costs about $86,000. About $300,000 would be pitched in by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, which pledged to contribute to cover half of the final amount required for pedestrian improvements. Additionally, Jacobs Engineering, the firm retained for this project, will be paid between $95,000 and $125,000 for construction overview. That cost will be shared by Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Another method presented by city staff is the use of rolling one block closures during the construction. The contractor estimated that this method will decrease the length of the project by 10-15%. Each council member expressed their support for the approach. As for walkers, certain stretches of sidewalk would be closed at any given time, but pedestrian access to adjacent buildings will not be fully blocked.
A meeting with city officials and representatives of Mountain Rides has yet to occur, but is on the city’s to-do list. Mountain Rides has multiple routes that use Sun Valley Road.
Ketchum staffers hope to cement the project schedule soon. In order to do that, city officials will meet with members of the business community to garner feedback, according to City Administrator Jade Riley.
“The number one thing I am hearing from businesses is that they are supportive of the project, but they want to know how it will affect access to their stores,” Riley said.
If construction is completed before the Fourth of July weekend, businesses may not suffer much, Riley said, as tourism typically slows in May and June. After the April 4 meeting, city staff plans to conduct another round of business outreach, which Riley said has been successful so far.
Catherine Kolquist, manager at Huck and Paddle on Sun Valley Road, said Monday that she appreciated the timing.
“I’m glad they are doing the construction before it gets really busy in July,” she said. ￼
