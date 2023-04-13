Signs at the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Saddle Road warn motorists of an ongoing road closure and detour routes that are scheduled to be in place through June.
The road was closed to through traffic on April 3, with motorists traveling between Sun Valley and Ketchum being routed over Saddle Road to state Highway 75.
The closure was put in place as part of a joint project between the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley to rebuild all of Sun Valley Road that was mostly completed last year. The segment between Spruce Street in Ketchum and the iconic "Red Barn" in Sun Valley was delayed until this spring. The project also includes installation of a Ketchum city water line in the area and an Idaho Power transmission line.
