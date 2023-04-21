The north valley’s two municipalities—Ketchum and Sun Valley—are in agreement that consolidation among the region’s fire agencies is sensible, even though, as Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks said, it wouldn’t save as much money as they might have thought.
In an interview earlier this month, Hendricks said he was surprised to learn from a representative of Woolpert Consulting that the savings from consolidation would likely be less than originally estimated.
“That took me back,” he said. “But that’s an ancillary benefit. The only reason you consolidate anything, be it fire stations or grocery stores, is that you increase the level of service.”
At a Ketchum City Council meeting in February, Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin explained how better service would be attained with consolidation.
“It’s a lot harder to run five one-station fire departments than one five-station fire department,” he said.
Hendricks noted that a study from a few years ago, conducted jointly with Ketchum, determined that the two cities would see some savings, albeit small ones, from consolidation. He said he couldn’t recall the exact figure.
In an interview, Sun Valley City Administrator Jim Keating listed the many fire agencies in the county: city of Ketchum, city of Sun Valley, city of Hailey, city of Bellevue, North Blaine County Fire District, Wood River Fire & Rescue, and the Carey Fire District. With that many agencies, there are many layers to be addressed if consolidation is to happen, he said.
In fact, according to Hendricks, the effort is so complex, it would likely take up to five years.
“Many of us [in charge] won’t even be here at that point,” he said with a laugh.
Still, he said, the pursuit is worthwhile.
One of the many complex layers of the issue is pay rates. As Hendricks explained, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley pay for their fire departments through general fund property taxes. Fire districts are funded through a levy that is applied to residents of the fire district. Hendricks said that consolidating these systems would take significant work.
As of now, the Blaine County Ambulance District distributes some of the funds used by local fire entities. Last fiscal year, Sun Valley received $150,000 from the district, significantly less than what it requested, Hendricks said, noting that he wants to see the district spend the money it has.
“I think a taxing district, especially one that is involved with emergency medical services, should not be a savings bank,” he said. “They should use tax dollars to increase the service to the benefit of the taxpayers.”
At the February meeting, the Ketchum City Council discussed the consolidation issue at length with McLaughlin. Like with Sun Valley, the mayor and council members were in unanimous support of the pursuit.
“I’m fully supportive of this,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said at the time. “I have heard it so many times over the years: ‘Why do we have so many fire departments?’”
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton concurred.
“This has been talked about for a long time,” she said in February. “It makes sense for so many reasons.”
Interestingly, some of the conversation at that time centered around perceived rivalries between the county’s fire entities.
“We have, to be frank, a little bit of a dysfunctional system in this county,” McLaughlin said. “Our fire departments are competing instead of cooperating—and that needs to get fixed no matter how we move forward.”
McLaughlin also mentioned a 2005 study paid for by Blaine County that determined the fire stations should be consolidated for the sake of efficiency. The effort comes at a pivotal time for Ketchum. Last year, the city set a record for the number of emergency calls, and the pace isn’t slowing down, McLaughlin said. This year, compared to last, is up 29% so far.
Sun Valley did not say how its 2023 call volume compares to that of 2022.
Hendricks said the Blaine County community has a special need for efficient emergency and medical services.
“We need to prioritize [emergency services], not just selfishly because of our aging population in Sun Valley, but also the amount of tourists,” he said. “You can see [them] going through the city of Ketchum. They get on East Avenue and Sun Valley Road and don’t know where to turn. Things happen, and you need a medical response.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In