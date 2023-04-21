Ketchum firehouse

A new Ketchum Fire Station was opened in 2021.

The north valley’s two municipalities—Ketchum and Sun Valley—are in agreement that consolidation among the region’s fire agencies is sensible, even though, as Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks said, it wouldn’t save as much money as they might have thought.

In an interview earlier this month, Hendricks said he was surprised to learn from a representative of Woolpert Consulting that the savings from consolidation would likely be less than originally estimated.

“That took me back,” he said. “But that’s an ancillary benefit. The only reason you consolidate anything, be it fire stations or grocery stores, is that you increase the level of service.”

