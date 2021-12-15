Sun Valley gets merry—and bright

Sun Valley Company hosted its annual tree lighting on Saturday night, Dec. 11, on the lawn by the Sun Valley Inn. Spectators young and old enjoyed hot chocolate, cookie decorating, carol singing and holiday merriment throughout the evening. The tree—along with the entire Sun Valley Mall—was illuminated to the cheers of the crowd, and St. Nick himself put in an appearance to waive to onlookers before he heads north to finish final preparations for his big day.

Sun Valley gets merry—and bright
Sun Valley gets merry—and bright
Sun Valley gets merry—and bright
Load comments