Skiers and riders will have until mid April to get their in-bounds laps in.
This week, the Sun Valley Resort announced its tentative closing dates for each part of the mountain. Assuming the snow cooperates, the final day for skiing will be April 17 on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
“After an awesome season at Sun Valley Resort, it is that time of year when we start to think about shutting down our winter operations and look ahead to summer operations, and winter 2022-2023,” said resort spokeswoman Jenna Vagias.
Dollar Mountain is scheduled to close this Sunday, March 27, with Sun Valley’s annual Dollar Dayz festivities. The event stretches over Saturday and Sunday at the mountain. Activities are scheduled for both days, including an on-mountain scavenger hunt, giveaways and an outdoor barbecue. Skiers and boarders are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and other tropical garb, the Resort said.
The main event of the weekend is the “Cold Bowl” pond skim, which begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes—“the crazier, the better,” according to a press release from Sun Valley. Registration opened Wednesday, March 23. Go to www.sunvalley.com/events/detail/dollar-dayz-pond-skim/ to sign up.
Throughout the weekend, a DJ will be performing at the base of the mountain while the grill masters serve up food.
Seattle Ridge is also closing this Sunday, although no special events are planned. Frenchman’s lift will close April 3, while River Run will close April 10. In past years, there have been closing festivities at River Run, but as of press time, the resort hasn’t announced whether anything is planned for this year.
Warm Springs, per usual, is the last part of the mountain to close. Skiers will be able to arc Limelight, Hemingway and the rest of the Warm Springs runs until April 17. As is tradition, skiers and riders are encouraged to wear eccentric garb and stick around for drinks and fun on the patio.
Meanwhile, the Baldy Bash returns on Saturday, April 16 with the Piston Bullies and Casio Dreams bringing live music to the Warm Springs street party from 2:30-5:30 p.m. DJ Marlin closes things up on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Of course, sunny days and warming temperatures in the Wood River Valley mean these dates are tentative, and could be moved up. The resort—as well as its skiers—are crossing their fingers that that doesn’t happen. ￼
