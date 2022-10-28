“Stay Sunny” campaign aims to protect local culture

A campaign started by Visit Sun Valley is aimed at helping newcomers blend in to the Wood River Valley.

 By TONY TEKARONIAKE EVANS/Express Staff Writer

If you’ve spent any time lately in the Wood River Valley, you’ve likely come across a banner, bus wrap, bumper sticker or other form of advertising that encourages you to “stay sunny.” These messages are aimed at visitors to the valley who may need to slow down, soak in the local scene and relax.

Visit Sun Valley, a nonprofit destination management and marketing organization for the greater Sun Valley area, developed the locally-focused campaign in the spring of 2021 during the pandemic.

“The mission of Stay Sunny is to teach newcomers how they do things in the valley,” said Ray Gadd, the director of marketing and public relations at Visit Sun Valley. “It’s a reminder that if you’re kind and considerate, you’ll be welcomed into the family.”

