“Stay Sunny” campaign aims to protect local culture

If you’ve spent any time lately in the Wood River Valley, you’ve likely come across a banner, bus wrap, bumper sticker or other form of advertising that encourages you to “stay sunny.” These messages are aimed at visitors to the valley who may need to slow down, soak in the local scene and relax.
Visit Sun Valley, a nonprofit destination management and marketing organization for the greater Sun Valley area, developed the locally-focused campaign in the spring of 2021 during the pandemic.
“The mission of Stay Sunny is to teach newcomers how they do things in the valley,” said Ray Gadd, the director of marketing and public relations at Visit Sun Valley. “It’s a reminder that if you’re kind and considerate, you’ll be welcomed into the family.”
In March of 2022, the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance changed its name after 11 years to the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, which is now doing business as Visit Sun Valley. Gadd said the growth in visitation and new residents to Sun Valley and the surrounding area prompted this change.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wood River Valley saw an unexpected surge in tourism and many newcomers or second homeowners came here to stay. During fiscal 2021, enplanements at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey were up 48% over the previous year, while room nights sold increased by 42%, according to Visit Sun Valley’s annual report. This surge in economic activity brought a 30% increase in local option tax revenue, otherwise known as the “tourist tax,” because it is designed to tax items and services primarily purchased by visitors.
Gadd said the sudden influx of population caused Visit Sun Valley to redirect advertising funds from “destination marketing” to “destination management.”
“We carved out a new budget for local initiatives,” he said.
While it can be difficult to measure reactions to the campaign from tourists on their way out of town, it has been greeted favorably by some locals.
“It gives people visiting here the idea that they need to stick to their boundaries and not bring their city vibes to the valley,” said Board Bin employee Gordon Knight.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the Stay Sunny campaign could be therapeutic.
“During the last two years, our mental health has been challenged. If we can do anything to encourage kindness, empathy, patience, it’s a good idea” Bradshaw said. “You know, patience will help us all. The speed of the town is something that we want not only residents to embrace, but also visitors to embrace, because that’s what makes this town magic.”
The Stay Sunny campaign was paid for with $224,000 of the organization’s $1.5 million advertising budget, Gadd said. In addition to printing costs, the Stay Sunny campaign budget also covered blog posts, emails, website landing pages and public relations.
Visit Sun Valley spent a total of $2.47 million in fiscal 2021, with $1.41 million going to “promotional services,” $636,000 spent on “overhead and administration” and $424,000 spent on “research and creative services,” according to its annual report.
The organization is funded primarily from the Air Service Board’s “1 Percent for Air” local-option tax ($1.13 million) and the Idaho Travel Council ($446,000). The group also received a federal Paycheck Protection Plan grant of $74,172.50.
Previously, Visit Sun Valley also received money from the budgets of Sun Valley and Ketchum—$275,000 and $110,000 respectively in 2021; this year, though, it didn’t request money from either city.
The annual funding report for fiscal 2022 is not yet complete, Gadd said.
Gadd said the aim of Stay Sunny—the most visible manifestation locally of Visit Sun Valley, is to be the “collective voice of the community,” including its “servers, bartenders, cops, hoteliers, young townies, aging lifers, celebrities and regular Joes.”
The mission of the campaign?
“One community, bound by a common goal,” Gadd said. “To love and protect Sun Valley from the erosion of its culture.”
Gadd spoke with the Mountain Express from an Idaho Travel Council conference, where he learned that the priorities of Visit Sun Valley’s marketing strategy could be in for yet another a change.
“According to one presenter,” he said “60% of the workers who went remote during the pandemic are planning to go back to work at their offices,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In