Snow removal crews have been working on overdrive lately due to heavy snowfall and increased tourism that comes with the holidays, with city officials saying that Ketchum is on pace to smash last year’s numbers for snow removal.
“We’ve used about three-quarters of the sand that we used all of last winter,” said Brian Christiansen, director of streets and facilities for the city. “I’m guessing we’ll go over our budget.”
Recent storms have been more difficult for street crews than most. Christiansen said that the 2.7 inches of water that was measured in the first big storm of the season weighed the snow down more than normal. This caused two of the city’s snow blowers to break down simultaneously, delaying removal further.
Lisa Enourato, Ketchum's public affairs and administrative services manager, said that the snow isn’t even the city’s largest obstacle in keeping the roads clear.
“[The snow removal crews] had to plow around several vehicles that were parked in the street and did their best not to bury them," she said. "But it’s difficult, especially during a big storm."
The city has a relatively complex winter parking system, especially for visitors who do not do their due diligence before coming to Ketchum. If a vehicle is parked on a city street or in a restricted parking lot between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 to May 1, the city can levy a $50 fine. However, if the vehicle needs to be relocated for snow removal purposes, it will be moved to the nearest available parking spot out of the way at an additional cost of $125. The city website warns that in addition to the fine, the owner will have to “find [their] vehicle” because there is no designated tow lot.
Ketchum also faces an issue with private snow removal, as many citizens and businesses blow snow from their property directly into the street, which causes the crews to have to go over some areas multiple times.
“We do have a temporary use permit that can be used for snow storage, “ Enourato said. “So, [people] can store their snow while they’re plowing, and then go and remove it. They can get that [permit] from the city.”
Despite these challenges, the snow removal team has had a can-do attitude, Christiansen said. That spirit will continue to be important as the winter stretches on, as winter just recently started.
Thanks Brian and crew for your can-do attitude! And to all the other plowers too. Without ya'll, we'd be screwed
Have the towing companies tow the cars to a fenced-in lot, as they did in the recent past and charge the violators $250-cash to get their cars back. That seemed to work well. Cars parked illegally during these no-park time periods inconveniences everyone, here. People, whose cars are inadvertently damaged, try to take the city to court which is inconsiderate. We shouldn’t go soft on this matter.
To my understanding the tow company no longer has access to the lot.
Try using your LOT funds.
