The developer of the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing development in downtown Ketchum has submitted a formal development application to the city that will be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 10.
The revised design-review application calls for numerous changes to the high-profile project, including a reduction in the number of housing units from 56 to 51 and alterations to the look and layout.
The development team—led by Seattle-based GMD Development—submitted a letter and plans to the city earlier this month, requesting final approval from the P&Z. If the P&Z approves the project, it will then proceed to the City Council for consideration of a request to remove a requirement for a 10-foot setback on the fourth floor.
In May, the P&Z conducted a “pre-application design review” hearing and workshop to provide comments and direction to the developer on preliminary designs and plans. P&Z commissioners—who are not assessing the proposed use of the project or whether the location is suitable—expressed generally favorable comments about the project but asked for some modifications to lessen the mass and visual impacts.
In a July 7 letter to the city, Greg Dunfield, CEO of GMD Development, said the modifications made have improved the project.
“The whole development team has worked very hard to address Planning and Zoning Commission and public comments while still balancing development program needs,” Dunfield stated. “We believe the project revisions really benefit the overall design of Bluebird Village and integration into downtown Ketchum.”
GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop a pair of four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave., the current site of Ketchum City Hall and the headquarters of the Ketchum Fire Department. The approximately 0.6-acre site spans two lots.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would offer a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from about 430 to 1,100 square feet. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over the ground floors that include offices, commercial spaces, 46 parking spaces and 133 bicycle spaces. Amenities for residents include decks and patios, storage lockers, a fitness center and a rooftop community area. One recent addition to the project is a plan to install one of the two-person chairs from Bald Mountain’s former Cold Springs chairlift onto the community patio of the western building, to be used as a swing.
Changes made since the May meeting include:
• Reducing the number of units to 51, including the removal of four units from the eastern, backside building, which “was pretty thoroughly redesigned,” Dunfield said. One unit was removed from the western, frontside building on East Avenue.
• Reducing the overall square-footage of the development from approximately 75,000 square feet to approximately 68,000 square feet.
• Adding larger glass openings to the street-level commercial spaces.
• Making slight changes to the stairwells and exterior design elements, as well as adding breaks in the façades of the eastern building.
• Moving decks for the units to corners to “soften” the look of the exterior and the perceived mass.
• Reducing the footprint of the eastern building and eliminating a request for a lot-line shift that would have resulted in the narrowing of the alley between the two buildings.
• Adding landscaping and “green walls” of live plants.
“I think the overall look of the exterior is much cleaner,” Dunfield said of the changes.
Detractors—some of them outspoken—have criticized the size and location of the project, pointing to potential impacts on neighbors and businesses, including the potential loss of parking in the retail core of the city.
“This is the wrong building for this project,” Dr. Nancy Parry, the owner of an adjacent property, said in an email. “Be smart, sell the valuable land and buy a parcel that fits the community needs better.”
In a July 24 letter submitted to the city, Ketchum resident Mallory Walker listed a variety of ways for the city to foster the development of workforce housing.
“The housing shortage needs to be addressed with differing strategies, rather than a single, concentrated development,” he states.
Proponents of the project have pointed to an immediate need for workforce housing, as an influx of new residents and soaring real estate values and rents have reduced the inventory of housing and priced many working-class citizens out of the market—and out of town. The city is researching ways to address the shortage.
The Bluebird project has a complicated ownership structure and plan, but one that will work, according to Dunfield. The city has purchased an office building at Fifth Street and Second Avenue to serve as a new administrative and police headquarters and is building a new fire station at a city-owned property on Saddle Road. The city plans to move all of those operations this fall.
If Bluebird Village is approved, the existing city structure would be demolished. The city has approved an “option to lease” the East Avenue property to the Ketchum CDC, a nonprofit organization that works on revitalization projects in the city. GMD Development has been awarded federal tax credits that would assist in offsetting the overall costs of the project. For 15 years, GMD, tax-credit investors and the CDC would own the project. After 15 years, GMD and the investors would exit the project and full ownership of the buildings would go the CDC, on the city-owned land. Land-use restrictions mandate that the project must be maintained as affordable housing for at least 40 years.
With oversight from the city, the project would implement a “local preference policy” that targets workers at a variety of income levels in the workforce, based on the area median income at the time.
Dunfield said the latest iteration of the project addresses concerns raised by citizens and public officials, and he has tried to “hear as many voices as possible,” but he is aware that some detractors will not be swayed.
“We’re trying to make it the best building possible,” he said.
