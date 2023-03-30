The city of Ketchum, which last fall adopted an emergency building ordinance designed to boost dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing, has set its schedule for adopting the ordinance on a permanent basis, as well as rewriting the city’s comprehensive plan and some of its building codes.
“I know [this process requires] a lot of time and money, but I’m very supportive of this,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said. “It needs to be done.”
Ketchum Head of Planning and Building Morgan Landers presented the staff’s plan for the adoption of the ordinance and plan and code rewrite, two efforts that will run concurrently.
The first step is community engagement. At different City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission hearings this year, supporters and opponents of the ordinance have been outspoken. Some members of the development community have criticized the ordinance as effectively stalling development due to its rules on density and community housing contributions.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton asked if the city staff has felt that the ordinance has caused developers to pause.
Landers said that from what the city has gathered, that has not been the case.
“We know of one project that was put on ice because of the ordinance, and it was because they didn’t want to build what the ordinance was asking, [as opposed to] a financial reason,” she said.
Landers said the city is meeting with that party again in a couple of weeks, at which point the project could move forward.
The ordinance was drafted by the City Council because of what council members said were trends in recent projects in the city’s pipeline that were not meeting Ketchum’s goal of mixed-use dense buildings with community housing and ground-level commercial or restaurant space.
The ordinance has five main provisions—establishing minimum residential density standards, limiting the ability to consolidate lots, prohibiting net loss of housing units, adding retail and office parking exemptions and various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan,” according to a presentation by Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers last fall.
Because the interim ordinance was adopted last October, it must be codified permanently by this October, or it will no longer be in effect. That means staff only has a handful of months before the draft must be brought to the council with enough time for deliberation.
“The interim ordinance timeline is challenging. It’s tight. I wish [city staff] the best on that,” Breen said.
The problem, however, is that the comprehensive plan isn’t exactly aligned with what Ketchum officials want to see built in the city moving forward. That’s why a rewrite will be done at the same time.
The most recent comprehensive plan, which details Ketchum’s goals and vision for the future, was written in 2014. The previous one before that was in 2001. The city’s packet on the plan rewrite explained why a new plan is necessary.
“Although the plan was adopted just nine years ago, demographic shifts seen during the pandemic and increased development pressures have spurred discussions about Ketchum’s future growth, housing, transportation, disaster preparedness, and resource management,” the packet states.
Ketchum, which has historically experienced average annual growth of about 1%, grew 25% from 2019 to 2020, according to the city.
The rewrite will be broken down into three phases. The first phase consists of project scoping, data gathering and an audit of the comprehensive plan. That will last until the end of May. Those efforts will be jointly run by city staff and a hired consultant, as well as the City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission. Additionally, a “conceptual public engagement plan” to determine the public outreach strategy will be drafted, identifying the “who, how, and what of the engagement approach,” according to the city’s packet.
The second phase includes the actual rewrite of the plan. City staff will draft a summary of the public engagement efforts, as well as an updated plan ready for consideration and adoption by the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council. That part of the process is estimated to take about six months. City Administrator Jade Riley said the rewrite will cost between $150,000 and $180,000 and will be funded with one-time funds.
“We will be higher than the department’s authorized budget. We would not need to be dipping into the fund balance—it would be through additional revenues that we anticipate this year,” he said.
The final phase consists of a rewrite of city land use regulations. That will take as long as two years, according to staff.
All these efforts are with future city staff members and council members in mind, according to Landers.
“Traditionally, our department has been a building department not a planning and building department,” she said. “Previous work plans going back 10 years, we’d really only been allocating 10-15% of the entire staff’s time towards long-range planning. That’s why we are here today, because we hadn’t been doing that regular annual kind of maintenance of it.”
Ketchum citizens can expect to hear from the city soon. The council co-signed the outreach efforts, and encouraged staff to begin them right away. ￼
