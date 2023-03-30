Ketchum Construction, Aug. 2022 (copy)

The city of Ketchum’s interim ordinance seeks to foster denser, multi-use development downtown.

The city of Ketchum, which last fall adopted an emergency building ordinance designed to boost dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing, has set its schedule for adopting the ordinance on a permanent basis, as well as rewriting the city’s comprehensive plan and some of its building codes.

“I know [this process requires] a lot of time and money, but I’m very supportive of this,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said. “It needs to be done.”

Ketchum Head of Planning and Building Morgan Landers presented the staff’s plan for the adoption of the ordinance and plan and code rewrite, two efforts that will run concurrently.

