Report: Ketchum has fewer short-term rentals than city thought

Ketchum’s short-term-rental stock appears to make up a much smaller ratio of its total homes than other Western resort cities, according to a presentation by city staff to the City Council on Monday.
The report, which comes as Ketchum prepares to make tweaks to its short-term-rental policies, says that Ketchum issued 276 short-term-rental licenses since it began requiring registration on June 1, 2022. Another 127 properties are registered and pending. That comes out to 72% compliance, according to the city, based on the total estimated short-term-rental properties. There are about 3,800 total housing units in Ketchum, according to City Administrator Jade Riley.
In registering with the city, property owners are required to conform to health and safety regulations.
“It hasn’t been a year without challenges,” said Assistant Fire Chief Seth Martin, who is responsible for much of the compliance monitoring. “There has been a lot of hand holding.”
The city of McCall, which has about the same number of housing units, has issued about 400 short-term-rental licenses—a similar number to Ketchum’s total of registered short-term rentals and registered and pending properties. Breckenridge, Colorado, has nearly double the number of housing units, but a significantly larger number of short-term rentals, with 4,319. Crested Butte, Colorado, has far fewer households—1,254, but a significant percentage of short-term rentals, with 205. Park City, Utah, and Vail, Colorado, have about 8,000 and 7,000 households, respectively, and around 2,400 short-term rentals each.
The council expressed satisfaction to hear that short-term rentals are not as rampant in Ketchum as they might have thought.
The news came after the city implemented an ordinance last summer to regulate the short-term-rental market. Short-term rentals cannot be outlawed in Idaho as of June 1, 2022. Now that Ketchum is requiring permits, city officials are getting data on how many short-term rentals are in operation.
“It’s eye opening—maybe there aren’t as many here as we thought,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said. “We’re not as overwhelmed as Park City, for example.”
The city’s ordinance requires short-term rentals to undergo inspection and meet safety requirements relating to having operable bedroom windows, monitored smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and a fire safety plan, as well as adequate parking and safe site access. There are also rules on quiet hours, and limits on the time of year that the rentals can operate in avalanche danger zones.
On Monday, Riley recommended a few minor changes to the council. First, incomplete applications and confusion over the registration process have led the city to believe it needs to improve its online portal. Riley also said the city will add an online complaint form for neighbors who believe nearby short-term rentals are violating rules. The city will also publish an FAQ sheet with information on what a completed application and plan looks like, and what happens if a permit is denied.
Up for consideration was a change to the fee structure, which is currently a flat fee per unit. In the first year, the fee stood at $527 per unit. The proposal would drop that to $504. On Monday, council members considered addendums based on square footage and number of bedrooms, or a base rate plus additional fees per bedroom. Ultimately, the council decided that a flat fee structure is best. At the suggestion of Martin, the council endorsed the idea of charging a small amount more for those registering for the first time, and less subsequently. Martin said the bulk of the work comes with the initial compliance monitoring.
The ordinance was adopted amid concern that short-term-rentals were contributing to the housing shortage in the area because they do not house full-time residents, including those in the workforce.
Also used to combat the perceived short-term-rental problem is the city’s “Lease to Locals” program, which was implemented last fall. That program—put on by a company that used to be called Landing Locals and has since changed its name to Placemate—provides cash incentives to homeowners who switch from operating short-term rentals to long-term or seasonal rentals, with the aim of improving housing stock for local workers. It has been successful so far, per a presentation given to the City Council earlier this month. Twenty-three people have been housed through the program since the fall. Ketchum set aside more than $400,000 to incentivize landlords to participate.
