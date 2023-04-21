Report: Ketchum has fewer short-term rentals than city thought

Ketchum may have fewer short-term rentals than officials originally thought, according to a recent city staff report.

Ketchum’s short-term-rental stock appears to make up a much smaller ratio of its total homes than other Western resort cities, according to a presentation by city staff to the City Council on Monday.

The report, which comes as Ketchum prepares to make tweaks to its short-term-rental policies, says that Ketchum issued 276 short-term-rental licenses since it began requiring registration on June 1, 2022. Another 127 properties are registered and pending. That comes out to 72% compliance, according to the city, based on the total estimated short-term-rental properties. There are about 3,800 total housing units in Ketchum, according to City Administrator Jade Riley.

In registering with the city, property owners are required to conform to health and safety regulations.

