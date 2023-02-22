Limelight Fire

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin observes the aftermath of the Limelight fire on Sunday, Sept. 4.

An elderly couple who had recently replaced a hose on their propane grill accidentally started a fire that burned down the Limelight Condo building on Warm Springs Road last fall, according to a report from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office obtained by the Mountain Express.

The recently published report says the hose was likely not completely connected to a propane tank—a simple mistake, according to the report—which caused fuel to leak and ignite when the grill was lit to make dinner in the early evening of Sept. 3.

The grill was on a balcony of a second-floor apartment. First the balcony, then the rest of the unit were quickly consumed by the fire as the couple ran outside and called 911. The fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in the upper “A” building of the condominium complex at 2107 Warm Springs Road, between Ketchum and the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain.

