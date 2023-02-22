An elderly couple who had recently replaced a hose on their propane grill accidentally started a fire that burned down the Limelight Condo building on Warm Springs Road last fall, according to a report from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office obtained by the Mountain Express.
The recently published report says the hose was likely not completely connected to a propane tank—a simple mistake, according to the report—which caused fuel to leak and ignite when the grill was lit to make dinner in the early evening of Sept. 3.
The grill was on a balcony of a second-floor apartment. First the balcony, then the rest of the unit were quickly consumed by the fire as the couple ran outside and called 911. The fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in the upper “A” building of the condominium complex at 2107 Warm Springs Road, between Ketchum and the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain.
The Ketchum Fire Department received the call at 6:36 p.m. and was at the scene by 6:40. The Sun Valley, Hailey and Wood River fire departments also responded to the call.
The various fire crews were not able to contain the fire until 4 a.m., with hot spots still being put out early Sunday morning.
The A building of the Limelight condos, which was destroyed, was built in 1972, according to county property records, predating the city’s adoption of fire codes. A structurally unstable balcony made it more difficult to access the fire in the beginning stages of firefighting, according to the report.
The city said there were no human casualties but some pets were reportedly lost in the incident.
“In terms of total damage, this is the worst fire that we’ve had here in 20 years,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said in September. He added that demolition crews would not be able to begin work until the snow melts this spring.
The community rallied around the victims of the fire, providing them with essentials. The Red Cross arrived on scene the day after the fire to help refill lost prescriptions and distribute necessities like eyeglasses. The Blaine County Charitable Fund received more than $200,000 in donations that it has been distributing over the last couple of months. Local lawyer Daniel Gariepy pledged to serve as legal counsel, free of charge, to any residents who want his services. The Gold Mine, The Elephant’s Perch, Undercover, JMcLaughlin and the Aspen Ski Co. offered free or heavily discounted clothes to victims. The Sawtooth Club, Warfield, Jersey Girl, Despo’s and The Pioneer offered food. Atkinsons’, Albertsons and The Village Market gave away gift cards for groceries. Zenergy and the YMCA both offered a few free passes for those affected. Phones, laptops and other valuable items have been donated.
Efforts to help the 28 displaced residents (23 full time, five part time) have been organized and generous. The city of Ketchum, local businesses and organizations and citizens are rallying around the victims, in addition to providing them with temporary lodging, food, clothes, gift cards and financial donations.
All of the residents found temporary housing that night, Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly told the Express in September. Connelly said she “did not have an update” on the current state of efforts to find permanent housing for the fire victims.
Since then, Connelly and others have been trying to find temporary solutions for the displaced Limelight residents, including through the Blaine County Housing Authority and Ketchum’s Lease to Locals program, recently renamed Placemate, which aims to convert short-term rentals into long-term leases.
Neighbors have stepped up, too. Connelly said more than 100 homeowners offered part or all of their homes to displaced victims. ￼
“ Connelly said she “did not have an update” on the current state of efforts to find permanent housing for the fire victims.”
Why not? Is housing about things like BCHA or is it about people?
