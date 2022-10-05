In the basement of The Community Library is a chilly, climate-controlled archive room, lined with high-density compact shelves that contain many of the Wood River Valley’s greatest treasures. On one is the original painting of 1948 Olympic Gold Medalist Gretchen Fraser atop Baldy, which has become one of the most iconic and serialized images associated with Sun Valley. Directly across from that is a framed letter from Ernest Hemingway to a friend, with much more colorful language than readers of his fiction works might expect. On an adjacent shelf is a photo book with original prints of celebrities at the resort—enjoying food and drinks, skiing Dollar and everything in between.
“There are 25 years worth of stuff—from 1989, when the Regional History Museum started, to 2014 when The Community Library took it over—that had to, and still has to, be sorted, cataloged and archived,” Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson said.
In charge of that effort are Davidson and Mary Tyson, director of the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History. The library is in the process of preparing to move the Sun Valley-Ketchum Regional History Museum from its longtime home in Forest Service Park to a new mixed-use building under construction across the street from the library.
“Right now, we have to move artifacts across town. When the museum moves across the street, we will have a lot more cohesiveness between the buildings,” Emery Davidson said.
The new 3,252 square foot location is on pace to open to the public in July 2023. Emery Davidson said the change in location is expected to bring more visitors.
The Museum in Forest Service Park right now averages about 4,000 visitors a year, a small fraction of the 120,000 visitors who come to The Community Library.
“We think it’s a reasonable goal to triple the annual foot traffic at the new location,” Emery Davidson said. “We really think the community will see this as a more vibrant place.”
The museum at 4th Street and Walnut Avenue will be on the ground floor, separated into three rotating exhibits that will focus on everything from sheep herding to skiing celebrities.
“We want to give these exhibits enough of a lifespan that lots of people can see them, and so plenty of school groups will get to experience them. Every year or two years, one of the exhibits will change, which will be easier because the fixtures and casework will be as flexible as possible for displaying different artifacts,” Emery Davidson said.
Two of the exhibits will rotate between various aspects of local history, while one will retain a permanent Hemingway focus, showcasing different aspects of the famed author’s 22 years in Ketchum.
“As stewards of the Hemingway House, we feel the responsibility to share as many historic materials from him as we can,” Emery Davidson said.
While these exhibits won’t necessarily contain heaps of new information, they will be presented in a more engaging way, she said.
“The current museum has a lot of printing on foamcore, and we think our history deserves more than that,’ Emery Davidson said with a laugh. “So we’re going to have some stronger, more enduring materials to work with.”
She did report two new developments in the museum’s content, however.
“You know, there are a lot of gaps and voids in our history. We have not done a good job of telling the indigenous history of this place, so that’s a major priority for us going forward,” she said. Emery Davidson added that the library has begun reaching out to the Shoshone-Bannock tribes in order to collaborate on shaping an exhibit.
Additionally, the museum will begin to record and catalog stories from current valley residents in an effort to preserve the history of today for future generations.
The final new element of the museum is what Emery Davidson calls a “cabinet of wonders,” an interactive exhibit, not necessarily related to one of the three rotating displays, that will contain a historical object for visitors to engage with.
“We’re really excited about this,” she said. “History is complicated, and we want to be undaunted by that complication. We talked about the gaps in our history—we [will be able to] tell those stories [better] by putting the museum in a place with the infrastructure to be able to dig into those stories more thoughtfully over time. It is going to be impactful and exciting for everyone.” ￼
