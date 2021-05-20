An advocate for workforce housing has scheduled a rally for the cause on Saturday, May 22, in downtown Ketchum.
The Occupy Town Square Rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ketchum Town Square, on East Avenue.
Ketchum resident Kris Gilarowski, 39, has organized the event to demonstrate support for new community-housing projects and to highlight to elected officials the challenges the working class of the Wood River Valley face in securing affordable housing.
“We are tired of seeing people leave this community because of the lack of housing,” the event’s Facebook page states.
Gilarowski said he expects 40 to 60 people to attend to hoist signs, play music and offer personal experiences about the local housing crisis.
Never thought I would see the day that a community housing event would happen in Ketchum, the home of the mostly 5-10 percenters. You bet your bippy I'll be there and I strongly recommend everyone to join us...Make a noise!
5
Can I put my lawn chair on your trailer so I get a good view?
Free lunch provided.
Free housing added......
