Ketchum City Council members unanimously approved on Monday a contract with Boise-based consultant CSHQA to design the first phase of remodeling the city’s future new administrative and police headquarters at 191 Fifth St. W., at the corner of Fifth Street and Second Avenue. The $24,000 contract calls for developing plans to do minimal improvements to the building in 2021 to allow city officials to move in by late next summer. In the short-term remodel plan—which was favored by the City Council over more robust remodel options—the first floor of the building will have a reception area, two conference rooms, a meeting room, administrative office space, and a reception area and offices for police. Finance, clerk and community service staff will occupy the second floor, and the third floor will house the Planning & Building Department. Initial cost estimates for completing the short-term plan range from $750,000 to $850,000, a city staff report states. The contract will be funded through rent payments received from tenants of the 11,246-square-foot office building, which the city bought for $3.1 million in 2018. Additional work to upgrade the building could be phased in at a future date, city officials said. The city is also building a new fire station along Saddle Road, all as part of plans to completely move out of the longtime City Hall at 480 East Ave.
Online Poll
How do you plan to celebrate the holidays?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Valley resident leaves property to Land Trust
- Two more Blaine County residents die of COVID-19
- The Roundup: Monday, Dec. 21
- The Roundup: Friday, Dec. 18
- F&G: Moose pair in Hailey needs wide berth
- Backcountry Skiers Alliance calls for improved winter parking on Highway 75
- The Hunger Coalition cancels plan for grocery store in new building
- The Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 17
- Idaho groups, others sue over federal wolverine verdict
- Louise Miller McElhinny
Images
Commented
- Amid surge in COVID cases, Hailey loosens restrictions (79)
- District 26 representatives push for statewide mask requirement (67)
- ‘Calling an election unfair doesn’t make it so’ (46)
- Hotel developer seeks $100 million in damages from Ketchum (33)
- Gov. Little must require masks (33)
- At Sun Valley, evolution with an eye on stoke, safety (30)
- COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Idaho (29)
- Stennett asks legislative leadership to postpone session (29)
- School board to consider in-person learning after holidays (28)
- There was no fraud (28)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In