Express photo by Allison Kindred

Ketchum City Council members unanimously approved on Monday a contract with Boise-based consultant CSHQA to design the first phase of remodeling the city’s future new administrative and police headquarters at 191 Fifth St. W., at the corner of Fifth Street and Second Avenue. The $24,000 contract calls for developing plans to do minimal improvements to the building in 2021 to allow city officials to move in by late next summer. In the short-term remodel plan—which was favored by the City Council over more robust remodel options—the first floor of the building will have a reception area, two conference rooms, a meeting room, administrative office space, and a reception area and offices for police. Finance, clerk and community service staff will occupy the second floor, and the third floor will house the Planning & Building Department. Initial cost estimates for completing the short-term plan range from $750,000 to $850,000, a city staff report states. The contract will be funded through rent payments received from tenants of the 11,246-square-foot office building, which the city bought for $3.1 million in 2018. Additional work to upgrade the building could be phased in at a future date, city officials said. The city is also building a new fire station along Saddle Road, all as part of plans to completely move out of the longtime City Hall at 480 East Ave.

