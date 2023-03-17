This time last year, people could still walk into Perry’s restaurant and get a hot breakfast sandwich and a cup of coffee. That changed when Perry’s closed last fall—but, for now, residents can still do business at a couple of stores at 131 Fourth St. W.
Soon, Changes Hair Studio, Marco Romero Computer Services and other tenants of the site will have to find a new home. The longstanding downtown structure will be replaced by a three-story multiuse building with underground parking, ground-level retail and a mix of community housing and market rate residential units—the type of project that has become standard in downtown Ketchum, and has been the source of much recent controversy.
“I’m a little sad, I spent 37 years in this building and it’s going to be torn down,” said Keith Perry, owner of the recently-closed restaurant, at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday. “But, it’s an old crappy building that we were bandaging for many years. ... [The architects] have done a good job [designing] this building and I strongly encourage you to approve this project.”
The developers—Sun Valley resident Broderick Smith and Ketchum resident Carson Palmer—bought the three lots east of the Ketchum post office last year. They plan to build a three-story, modern building out of dark metal and wood.
At the Tuesday meeting, the P&Z acknowledged the public’s concerns about the building, while commending the developers and architects for listening to and incorporating the feedback provided when the project was first presented in August.
During pre-application review, the commission asked the applicant to make the corner more active and vibrant. The modified area includes wide floor-to-ceiling windows intended to be more welcoming. Wood beams distinguish the shopping places from the residential area above with black metal paneling. Those changes didn’t satisfy everyone, though.
“People tonight have said that we are losing the feel of Ketchum” due to buildings like the one proposed, Chair Neil Morrow said. “It’s not up to us to [judge] the projects [based on that]—it’s not up to us to tell people what to build, unless we want to change the code.”
Ketchum resident Brian Barsotti spoke in favor of the project, despite the fact that he is not personally a fan of the “mountain modern” design.
“The [city code] allows these types of buildings, and even though I don’t think it’s of the mountains, it’s allowed,” he said. “If we want something different, we need to change the ordinances.”
Four of the commissioners—Morrow, Susan Passovoy, Tim Carter and Brenda Moczygemba—voted in favor of advancing the project through design review and approving a parking variance, while Commissioner Spencer Cordovano abstained due to his interests in an adjacent property. Since he was appointed to the council in 2021, Cordovano has been the most stringent about approving large multiuse projects downtown. Just two weeks ago, he voted against approving a three-story project with below-ground parking at 200 N. Leadville Ave.
Unlike the design review for that project, the hearing for the building at the corner of First Avenue N. and Fourth Street was without much disagreement, at least from the commission. A handful of members of the public came out to oppose the project.
Thia Konig owns a photography shop at 131 Fourth St. W. She spoke out against the project on the grounds that the building wouldn’t contribute to the well-being of locals—just wealthy part-time residents and visitors.
“The market-rate retail spaces will sit empty because locals can’t afford them—stores like Gucci and Dolce & Gabanna are the [only companies that will be able to afford them],” she said. “Who will shop there? Not me, or the other people who ate lunch at Perry’s. Market-rate units are luxury units.”
Cordovano agreed.
“Everybody comes to Ketchum because they love [the vibe] we have here, but you’re not going to be able to find it pretty soon. I would encourage the applicant to work with existing businesses,” he said.
In addition to the four commercial spaces—which can be divided into nine units ranging in size from 255-920 square feet, at commission request—the building has 16 market-rate residential units and seven community housing units.
The exact nature of the community housing units will be discussed by the City Council in the next month or so. Staff recommended a range that averages at category four, or 80%-100% of the area median income. Some council members want a higher average, and some want a lower average, according to Senior Planner Abby Rivin. The commission was in agreement that category four or five is the right average.
Mark Brown, who was a tenant and business owner at 131 Fourth St. W. for 34 years, didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on the “mountain modern” look of the building.
“I’m disappointed that the town is heading in this direction—this is not Seattle!” he said. “I have never seen a more out-of-place building in my life.”
Carter, as well as some members of the public, pointed out the potentially problematic similarities to a project underway across the street on the other side of Fourth Street.
“I don’t want this to be an extension of the building across the street. Yeah, there are some differences between these buildings, but there are way more similarities,” he said. “I would have liked to see more differentiation, but it’s not enough to make me vote against [this project].”
Morrow proposed a simple yet drastic change to differentiate the buildings: painting all the black metallic surfaces on the 141 Fourth St. W. building blue, or another color that isn’t commonly used in downtown Ketchum.
Carter said the changes he had in mind were more material based, like perhaps a stone or brick-based building.
Moczygemba brought another point of view.
“I’m just not sure that the city would benefit from having one vastly different material palette from one building to the next,” she said.
Carter replied that his concern is that from far away, the two buildings will meld together.
GGLO Architects representative Tina Ritval said their goal was to build something “congruous with its context.”
“A lot of this came from the community design guidelines, and the precedent that other buildings [in town set],” Ritval said. “We did look at [using] stone, but it felt wrong and looked too heavy and massive.”
The final product presented Tuesday includes slight cosmetic changes to the most prominent facades and roof, with most of the important details staying the same from what was filed in August.
The 23 residential units, four commercial units and 29 parking spaces comprise a little less than 54,000 square feet. The ground floor contains 11 housing units, as well as the four commercial units and a lobby. There is also an open courtyard with a Zen garden and sculpture. The second floor has eight residential units, and the top floor has four. The building is 42 feet high at its front and rear.
The front facade—at the request of the council, partly because of the similar nature to the project across the street—was changed from a uniform, relatively flat surface to a more varied facade that decreases the apparent mass. Also, the top floor overhang was removed, which Rivin said “adds variety to the roof plane and adds a more human scale to produce a pedestrian-friendly streetscape.”
Moczygemba said she appreciated that change, but would have liked to see even more disruption to the sight lines.
“I like reducing the overhangs at the First Avenue side. I still would have liked to see a stepping of the roof plane vertically, but I’m sure that’s likely in response to structural constraints,” she said.
The amount of light emitted from windows along a staircase that runs from the bottom to the top of the building is still an issue. Two options were presented to the commission: Option one proposes shielded lighting fixtures that directly illuminate the stair landings. Option two proposes indirect lighting focused on the back stairwell, creating a “soft-glowing lantern effect,” according to Rivin. City staff endorsed strategy one because it produces less light emission at the property line along Fourth Street.
All four voting commissioners were in favor of the second option. Passovoy said she thinks the first option might not emit enough light to safely aid people at night. Moczygemba said she wants option two, but doesn’t think it will be much of an issue.
“I’m imagining people coming home late at night, with groceries or [outdoors] gear, and I think they will just take the elevator,” she said.
The proposal for the lights includes a motion-activated function that would brighten when people enter the stairwell.
Carter also endorsed the second option.
The commission had no objections to a variance that allows construction of the basement parking without having to first lay a ground-level base of concrete. According to a packet submitted by the development team, following a city rule that has to do with the height of an underground parking garage would cause the project to be burdened with an “undue hardship.” That would impact the building design by lowering the street corner retail unit’s ground-level finished floor to be 8 feet below the adjacent sidewalk, because of the way the lots currently slope.
“This slope creates a unique basement plane not seen on many lots within our downtown area,” Rivin said.
Ben White of GGLO said it would be a significantly larger effort to meet the code.
“To produce the code-compliant version, the contractor has estimated 23 extra days of trucks running soil out to a dump site, construction nuisance and associated environmental damage,” he said.
Morrow said he was usually “not a fan of the ‘undue hardship’ argument.” But, he added, he thinks the 8-foot drop included with the code-compliant blueprint would “activate the corner in the wrong way.”
“There would be an ambulance always sitting there,” he said.
The 29 parking stalls—six more than required by code—are all below ground, and intermixed with electrical systems and storage rooms. It is accessed from a street-level entry and exit at the alley across from the post office, which is down the hill from the First Avenue facade.
The parking garage wall will feature vines intended to interrupt the windowless face.
“We got a lot of criticism for the Bluebird [Village] project for having windows along the parking garage wall, so I think the vines on the wall are a good [compromise],” Moczygemba said.
Overall, the commission was more than happy with the project.
“This is 23 [housing] units—that’s more than I have seen in any project since I have been on the commission,” Carter said.
Keith Perry described how, regardless of how the city got to the position of needing housing this badly, drastic action needs to be taken.
“I was on a short-lived Housing Authority in 1986, and one of the things we recommended was to have one or two little studio units in the corner of all the new buildings in town, and that would help alleviate our problem,” he said. “The City Council at the time thought it was unnecessary and unfair to developers, and here we are 37 years later and we all know we have a big problem.”
Konig said she thinks that Palmer, who had a successful 15-year NFL career, has enough money to set a new precedent for Ketchum.
“Can he just donate the building and make it all affordable space for locals?” she asked.
Morrow said that while that would be nice, it’s unrealistic.
The City Council will review the project, possibly as soon as March 27. It will also have to approve a floor-area ratio exceedance agreement, which essentially allows the developers to build a structure with more floor area than is normally allowed for the size lot. ￼
Mr Guckes missed the point where the P&Z wants the units to be priced at an income cap that is too high for the average teacher. They want them to be well below the prevailing wage in Ketchum. It doesn't make a lot of sense. Wasn't subsidized housing supposed to be for what the Mayor called the "lifeblood" of the community? Teachers, healthcare workers, first responders? That's not what the City is actually doing. Don't listen to what they say--watch what they actually do. They are counting on you not to do that.
