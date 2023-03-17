This time last year, people could still walk into Perry’s restaurant and get a hot breakfast sandwich and a cup of coffee. That changed when Perry’s closed last fall—but, for now, residents can still do business at a couple of stores at 131 Fourth St. W.

Soon, Changes Hair Studio, Marco Romero Computer Services and other tenants of the site will have to find a new home. The longstanding downtown structure will be replaced by a three-story multiuse building with underground parking, ground-level retail and a mix of community housing and market rate residential units—the type of project that has become standard in downtown Ketchum, and has been the source of much recent controversy.

“I’m a little sad, I spent 37 years in this building and it’s going to be torn down,” said Keith Perry, owner of the recently-closed restaurant, at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday. “But, it’s an old crappy building that we were bandaging for many years. ... [The architects] have done a good job [designing] this building and I strongly encourage you to approve this project.”

68.jpg

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments